Royal nanny Maria Teresa’s non-negotiable whilst caring for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Royal nanny Maria Teresa plays a central role in George, Charlotte and Louis’s lives, quietly helping Prince William and Princess Kate manage their busy family routine. So how does she keep everything running so smoothly?

According to experts, it all comes down to one essential skill: organisation.

Royal nanny Maria Teresa’s non-negotiable at home with the Wales family

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo was recently recognised for her dedication, receiving the Royal Victorian Medal in Silver from Prince William at Windsor Castle. She has worked with the Wales family since 2014 and trained at the prestigious Norland College in Bath.

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Maria Teresa is a big part of royal life (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

That training appears to shape everything she does. Fellow Norland graduate Louenna Hood explained just how vital organisation is in a royal household.

Speaking to Hello, she said: “Organisation is key for making each child have a filling breakfast, fuelling them for a busy day at school. And remembering to send the children to school each day in the right uniform or sports kit. With children at school during the day, you are required to organise school pick-ups and plan logistics of the different pick-up times due to after-school sports and clubs.”

In other words, every detail matters.

Maria has worked for Wills and Kate since 2014 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo’s alleged rules when caring for George, Charlotte and Louis

However, organisation is only part of the story. Maria Teresa is also believed to follow specific techniques when it comes to mealtimes.

She reportedly encourages the children to try everything on their plates, even if it is just a small taste. At the same time, there is flexibility. If they truly dislike something, it can be removed.

Experts say this approach helps avoid power struggles. Dr Sasha Hall explained: “Children are more motivated when they feel a sense of control. Providing structured choices, such as one bite or five bites, encourages participation without creating power struggles. The key is that eating is framed as a choice, not a test.”

As a result, mealtimes stay calm and positive.

Maria Teresa’s tutoring of George, Charlotte and Louis

Meanwhile, Maria Teresa’s influence extends beyond routines and rules. She is also said to play a key role in the children’s education.

Being Spanish, she has reportedly helped George, Charlotte and Louis learn the language from a young age. In fact, reports suggest both George and Charlotte were able to count in Spanish before starting school.

All things considered, her impact on the Wales children goes far beyond childcare. Through structure, consistency and quiet guidance, she helps shape their daily lives.

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