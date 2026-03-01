Kate Middleton’s confession about her children ‘not forgiving her’ amid hidden talent

Kate Middleton once made a surprisingly candid confession about what her three children really think of her singing voice – and let’s just say, they’re not handing out five-star ratings.

Kate is mum to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and seven-year-old Prince Louis, whom she shares with Prince William following their 2011 wedding.

While we often see the polished public version of the future queen, back in 2022 she offered a rare glimpse behind palace doors – and it involved some brutally honest feedback from her kids.

Kate previously made a home life confession (Credit: Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton’s shock confession about children

In 2022, Kate – who has played the piano since childhood – hosted her annual Christmas carol concert. Music has long been a passion of hers, and her piano skills are widely admired.

But singing? That’s another story.

Speaking to Alfie Boe at the time, Kate admitted that while she feels confident behind the piano, stepping up to sing is a different matter altogether.

“On the piano, you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing,” she explained.

“Actually my children probably wouldn’t forgive me. I’m not sure whether they think I’ve got a particularly good singing voice. I’ll have to have some lessons,” she added.

Kate has played the piano for years (Credit: YouTube)

Kate’s piano skills

Of course, there’s no doubt about Kate’s musical talent when it comes to the piano.

In 2021, she hosted her first Christmas concert and surprised viewers by accompanying Tom Walker during his performance of For Those Who Can’t Be Here. Sitting at the piano, she played along to the emotional track in a live recording.

Tom later praised her performance, saying: “I thought she absolutely smashed the performance.

“It’s not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you’ve never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it.”

It seems Princess Kate is passing down her piano playing to daughter Charlotte (Credit: YouTube)

Music is ‘so important’ to Kate

It was also claimed that the idea for Kate’s piano performance came from her own experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she found real comfort in playing music.

Introducing the carol service, she shared: “Music was so important to me during the pandemic as I think it was to so many people too.”

And it seems that love of music is being passed down. At the 2025 Together at Christmas concert, Kate once again took to the piano – this time joined by Princess Charlotte for a moving duet at Windsor Castle.

The mother-and-daughter pair performed Holm Sound by Scottish composer Erland Cooper, in a moment that showed just how central music remains in their family life.

