‘Warning’ Prince William gave Princess Kate on BAFTAs red carpet ‘revealed’

Prince William had a quietly protective moment with wife Kate, Princess of Wales, as they stepped out for the BAFTAs on Sunday night.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a glamorous return to the spotlight at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the annual film awards. All eyes were on the royal couple as they arrived on the red carpet, with the Princess of Wales, 44, turning heads in a recycled blush pink Gucci gown.

But amid the flashes and cheers, it seems William may have had a gentle word of caution for his wife.

Kate and William attended the BAFTAs on Sunday evening (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William’s gentle ‘warning’ to Princess Kate at BAFTAs

According to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, who spoke to the Mirror, the Princess of Wales appeared delighted by the crowds. She reportedly turned to her husband and said: “Look at the people!”

She then waved warmly, seemingly adding a cheerful “hey!” to those gathered.

Freeman claimed that as they began to make their way inside, William offered a simple but caring reminder, telling Kate to “watch your step”.

Inside the ceremony, William also made a candid admission about one of the night’s big winners, Hamnet.

The 2025 film, which dramatises the family life of William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes Hathaway, as they cope with the death of their young son, went on to enjoy major success at the BAFTAs.

However, William revealed he has not yet watched it.

Speaking openly, he said: “I need to be in quite a calm state and I’m not at the moment. I will save it.”

William reportedly warned Kate to watch her step at the BAFTAs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate attend BAFTAs amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest scandal

Their red carpet appearance comes during a challenging period for the royal family following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest.

William’s uncle, Andrew, was arrested on February 19 in Sandringham on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The precise details of the alleged misconduct remain unclear.

I need to be in quite a calm state and I’m not at the moment.

In recent weeks, Andrew has faced renewed scrutiny over his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

At the end of January, the US Department of Justice released more than three million files connected to Epstein and his crimes.

Allegations against Andrew

Within those documents, emails allegedly suggested Andrew may have shared sensitive materials with Epstein via email while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

According to the files, in 2010, Andrew allegedly forwarded official reports from trade visits to Epstein.

Under official guidance, trade envoys are required to maintain confidentiality over sensitive commercial or political information.

Police released Andrew under investigation just hours after his arrest.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. His arrest should not be interpreted as an indication of guilt and no charges have been announced.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces intense scrutiny following his recent arrest (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince and Princess of Wales’ ‘tension’ at film awards

Amid all the royal turmoil, body language expert Judi James suggested the Prince and Princess of Wales may have shown subtle signs of strain during their BAFTAs appearance.

Speaking to HELLO!, she said: “William and Kate delivered their usual, impeccable red carpet A-list glamour here, but there are a handful of tells that might reflect the undeniable tensions of the past week.”

Even so, the couple maintained their polished public image throughout the evening, balancing smiles and warmth with what has clearly been a testing time behind palace doors.

