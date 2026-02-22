Prince William and Princess Kate stun at BAFTAs following Andrew ‘concerns’

Prince William and Princess Kate made a carefully watched appearance at the BAFTAs on Sunday night, stepping onto the red carpet just days after the shock arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

William’s uncle, Andrew, was arrested on his birthday, February 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The precise details of the allegations being investigated have not been made public. He was released under investigation later that evening.

Against that backdrop, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the BAFTAs together, amid reports of concerns behind the scenes about how the evening might unfold in light of Andrew’s arrest.

The Princess of Wales and Prince of Wales attended the BAFTAs on Sunday (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate stun at BAFTAs

The glittering film awards took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 22, drawing some of the biggest names in cinema.

The Princess of Wales, 44, turned heads in a soft blush gown she previously wore to the 100 Women in Finance gala dinner in 2019. She styled her hair in loose, bouncy curls, keeping her look elegant and understated.

The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a blush dress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Prince of Wales, 43, opted for a burgundy tuxedo jacket paired with a crisp white shirt, bow tie and black trousers, cutting a sharp figure as the couple greeted guests and posed for photographers.

Among those attending were Hollywood stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Hudson and Timothee Chalamet, adding extra star power to an already high-profile evening.

Alan Cumming is hosting the BAFTAs (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Concerns’ over Andrew jokes at BAFTAs as William and Kate attend

Earlier in the day, reports suggested BAFTA bosses were uneasy about the possibility of jokes relating to William’s uncle.

Actor Alan Cumming is hosting this year’s ceremony. He previously voiced a character in the American animated series The Prince. It centred on Prince George and imagined him making life difficult for his family and the monarchy. Some viewers accused the show of mocking the young prince.

In 2023, Alan also returned his OBE, saying his eyes had been “opened” to what he described as “the toxicity of empire”.

Any mention of Andrew’s arrest would take away from the awards.

Ahead of the ceremony, a source claimed organisers were keen to keep the focus firmly on the awards.

“Alan clearly has opinions on the monarchy. Bafta bosses want to keep the attention on the films and the winners,” the source told The Sun.

“Any mention of Andrew’s arrest would take away from the awards. There’s concern about any attempt at humour over what’s happened to Andrew. It would be even more awkward if William and Kate were sitting in the audience.”

BAFTA has been contacted for comment.

Andrew was arrested on Thursday (Credit: Cover Images)

Why was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested?

On February 19, 2026, Andrew was arrested by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The exact nature of the allegations has not been disclosed.

He was released hours later under investigation.

Scrutiny has intensified over Andrew’s past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following the recent release of millions of files relating to the disgraced financier.

After those files were made public in January, Andrew was accused of sharing sensitive and confidential information with Epstein about his work as a UK trade envoy.

He served in that role between 2001 and 2011. In 2010, according to the released documents, he allegedly forwarded official reports from trade visits to Epstein.

Under official guidance, trade envoys have a duty of confidentiality over sensitive, commercial or political information connected to their visits.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. His arrest should not be taken as an indication of guilt. No charges have been brought.

King Charles’ statement

Following Andrew’s arrest, his brother King Charles issued a statement, saying: “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

Reports suggest the Prince and Princess of Wales supported the king’s position.

