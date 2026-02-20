The haunting photo amid the scandal: Reaction to ‘shell-shocked’ image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his birthday yesterday, February 19, after police issued a formal statement.

Officers were seen at a property on the Sandringham Estate on Thursday morning, where he is currently living following his departure from Royal Lodge in Windsor. He was taken into custody earlier in the day and was not released until the evening.

As he returned home, photographers captured a striking image that has since drawn widespread attention.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest photo

On Thursday morning, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The precise details of the alleged misconduct remain unclear, and his representatives have yet to comment.

He was released from police custody yesterday evening. According to reports, a vehicle collected him from Aylsham Police Investigation Centre just before 19:00.

The investigation continues (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

A photographer managed to capture the moment as he sat in the back of a black Range Rover. In the image, Andrew appears wide eyed and is seen leaning back into the seat. His collar is turned up and his expression has been described as dazed.

Since the image surfaced, social media users have been quick to react. Some expressed concern, while others were more critical.

Observers react to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest

“Caught and scared,” one X user wrote.

“He knows the walls are closing in,” another commented.

“Not exactly the face of someone at ease,” read the caption on a reposted version of the photograph.

A fourth user asked: “Sweating today?”

“Whoever took this photo is laughing all the way to the bank…..or the Maldives,” joked another.

One person added: “I hope it’s on 24 hours in police custody.”

Another quipped: “Next series of The Crown should be good.”

Former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II chimes in

Elsewhere, Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, shared her thoughts on the image.

“He looked dazed, he looked shell-shocked, he was slouching down,” she said.

She added that his expression reflected his “extraordinary fall from grace”.

Anderson also remarked that the ongoing scandal has likely left the royal family feeling “bruised” and “shattered”.

Thames Valley Police share statement

Later in the evening, Thames Valley Police issued an update. The statement read: “Thames Valley Police is able to provide an update in relation to an investigation into the offence of misconduct in public office.

“On Thursday we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“The arrested man has now been released under investigation. We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Epstein Files latest

On January 30, more than three million files relating to Epstein and his crimes were released by the US Department of Justice.

Since then, renewed scrutiny has surrounded the former prince, particularly after alleged emails and images appeared in the latest tranche of documents.

Among the material were photographs that appeared to show Andrew kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman lying on the ground.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released last night (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

No context has been provided for the images, and it remains unclear when or where they were taken. His team has not commented on the photographs.

Being named or pictured in the files does not in itself indicate wrongdoing. Nevertheless, the alleged connections between Andrew and Epstein have intensified public and media scrutiny.

Representatives for the former prince have been contacted again for comment.

