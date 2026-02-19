King Charles breaks silence on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested today on suspicion of misconduct in public office, in a dramatic development that has sent shockwaves through royal circles as King Charles has spoken out.

As the news broke, King Charles moved swiftly to address the situation in a carefully worded statement.

Police were seen arriving at Andrew’s residence in Sandringham on Thursday morning in what many are calling an unprecedented moment for the royal family. Thames Valley Police later confirmed that the former prince had been taken into custody.

The arrest comes on the very day Andrew turns 66, against the backdrop of ongoing scrutiny over his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, King Charles has publicly spoken about the arrest and Andrew’s long-scrutinised links to disgraced financier Epstein.

Why has Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor been arrested?

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Andrew is facing allegations that he shared sensitive and confidential information with Epstein about his official work as a UK trade envoy.

He served as a UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. In 2010, Andrew allegedly forwarded government reports from overseas visits to Epstein, according to the files.

The documents are also said to show that he passed on information regarding investment opportunities in gold and uranium in Afghanistan.

Under official guidance, trade envoys are required to maintain strict confidentiality over sensitive, commercial or political information connected to their official visits.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. This arrest should not be interpreted as proof of guilt and no charges have been brought at this stage.

King Charles breaks his silence

The king said in a statement released today: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.”

He then vowed: “Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

According to reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales support King Charles’ statement.

Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein

For years, Andrew has been dogged by questions about his relationship with Epstein.

Those questions intensified last month when the US Department of Justice released more than three million files connected to Epstein and his crimes.

Among the material were images that appeared to show Andrew kneeling on all fours over an unidentified female lying on the ground. No context has been provided for the images and it remains unclear when or where they were taken.

After further Epstein files were released in January 2026, a second woman came forward with allegations against Andrew.

She alleged she had been sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew at Royal Lodge in 2010. The woman is not British and was in her 20s at the time.

Andrew has also faced allegations of sexual assault from the late Virginia Giuffre.

She claimed she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has consistently and strongly denied all allegations.

Andrew has always denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. Being named or pictured among the Epstein files is not an indication of wrongdoing.

