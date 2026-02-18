Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor dealt blow over 66th birthday amid Epstein revelations

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor marks his 66th birthday this week, but there will be no sense of celebration surrounding the milestone as the Epstein scandal continues to cast a long shadow over his life, according to a royal commentator.

The former prince marks his birthday on February 19 at a time of renewed global scrutiny over his links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Last month, the US Department of Justice released more than three million files connected to Epstein and his crimes.

Among them were images that appeared to show Andrew kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman lying on the ground. The files, however, provided no context for the pictures.

Emails included in the release have also suggested that Andrew allegedly shared confidential information with Epstein during his time as trade envoy in 2010 and 2011.

Andrew has consistently and vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. Being named or pictured within the files does not in itself indicate wrongdoing.

Andrew will turn 66 on February 19 (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein scandal

Andrew’s association with Epstein has been under the microscope for years. But November 2019 marked a turning point with his infamous appearance on BBC Newsnight.

During the interview, the former Duke of York was questioned in detail about his friendship with Epstein. He stated that he had cut contact with the disgraced financier in late 2010. Yet subsequent emails appeared to indicate communication between the pair into early 2011.

He was also asked about allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was made to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has always denied the allegations and said in the interview that he had no recollection of meeting Ms Giuffre.

The broadcast triggered fierce backlash, with many describing it as a “car crash”. Within days, Andrew stepped back from royal duties and has remained firmly in royal exile since.

Now, as another birthday arrives, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes Andrew will keep an especially low profile.

Andrew’s association with Epstein has sparked scrutiny for years (Credit: Cover Images)

How Andrew could spend his birthday

Speaking to Royal Insider, Mr Fitzwilliams said: “I think he will do nothing to attract attention, but it is bound to be extensively covered internationally.

“In the last year, with the release of the Epstein files, he has sunk into total disgrace and his titles are in abeyance or removed. He also would have thought his tenure of Royal Lodge was secure, but he has been evicted.”

He continued: “He is a proven liar and four police investigations are currently taking place in Britain into his conduct, both as Trade Envoy who undoubtedly used this post for personal gain and as someone who, deny it though he may, benefited from his ties with the deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Bizarre images of him with unidentified women have surfaced and we now know for sure that the photograph of him with Virginia Giuffre taken in 2001 is genuine.”

Sarah Ferguson has also faced scrutiny over her ties to Epstein (Credit: Cover Images)

‘It will be more like a wake’

Mr Fitzwilliams also pointed out that Andrew’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson, has faced scrutiny over her own links to Epstein. He claimed that Ferguson, too, is “ruined”.

In his closing remarks, the commentator added: “Congress also want him to testify about what he knew, though cannot compel him to.

Read more: Politicians putting pressure on police to investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

“This is not a celebration, it will be more like a wake with more, much, much more to come.”

As Andrew reaches 66, the spotlight shows no sign of dimming. Instead of candles and congratulations, this birthday looks set to unfold against a backdrop of controversy that refuses to fade.

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.