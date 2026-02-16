Politicians putting pressure on police to investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Calls are growing louder for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to face a police investigation over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, as fresh material about his past association with the late convicted sex offender continues to surface.

In Westminster and beyond, senior MPs have now openly urged police to examine the former Duke of York’s ties to Epstein more closely.

Here’s a full look at the political figures piling pressure on authorities to investigate the former prince.

Andrew under fire amid Epstein files scandal

On January 30, the US Department of Justice published more than three million files connected to Epstein and his crimes.

Among the latest claims is that Andrew shared confidential information from trade envoy reports with the disgraced financier in 2010.

Andrew served as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 until 2011. Emails released in the newest batch of Epstein files appear to show Andrew allegedly passing on details from visits to Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam, along with confidential information about investment opportunities, to Epstein

Official guidance makes clear that trade envoys are bound by duties of confidentiality regarding sensitive commercial or political information.

In response to the latest allegations, a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed: “We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.”

Latest batch of Epstein files

Elsewhere, images contained within the files appear to show Andrew on all fours, kneeling over an unidentified, fully clothed female. No explanation has been provided for the photographs, nor is there clarity about when they were taken.

Andrew has faced scrutiny for years over his association with Epstein. Emails that emerged last year suggested he may have remained in contact with Epstein longer than he had previously indicated.

He has also faced allegations of sexual assault. The late Virginia Giuffre alleged that she was made to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has consistently and vehemently denied those claims.

He has also denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein. Being named or pictured in the Epstein files does not in itself indicate wrongdoing.

Even so, some MPs have called for Andrew to testify before US Congress regarding his links to Epstein.

King Charles in support of probe

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that King Charles would back the police should they decide to investigate his brother.

“The king has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” the statement read.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect.

“As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

MPs put pressure on police to investigate former duke

A number of prominent political voices have now weighed in, urging authorities to act.

According to The i Paper, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “The Epstein revelations are hugely damaging to public trust in our institutions. The police are rightfully looking into this, as we need full transparency to get justice for the victims of this abhorrent abuse. That must also include a public inquiry.”

Shadow Foreign Secretary Dame Priti Patel has also voiced support for an investigation.

“Everyone that’s been involved should be subject to the right kind of inquiries, police investigations. What has taken place and happened is absolutely abhorrent, and it’s right that everyone is scrutinised in terms of their roles, what has happened, information, papers that may have been shared and disclosed,” she said, as reported by GB News.

‘No stone should be left unturned’

Conservative MP Alex Burghart said: “Leaking sensitive Government information is incredibly serious, and these latest reports about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are therefore extremely concerning.

“No stone should be left unturned to get to the truth… It is vital we find out exactly what happened and due action is taken.”

Reform UK issued its own statement, with a spokesperson saying: “It is now time that the police launch an investigation into Andrew Mountbatten. No one is above the law.”

Rachael Maskell, MP for York, added: “It is important to have a clear understanding as to what occurred and what was shared on these trade visits… if classified information was leaked, then a full investigation should take place.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told reporters: “In terms of testifying, I have always said anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that. You can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that.”

Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing in relation to allegations of sexual misconduct and has not responded to claims regarding his role as an envoy.

