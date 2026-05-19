Meghan Markle marks wedding anniversary with Prince Harry with beautiful photos

Meghan Markle has given fans a rare glimpse behind the scenes of her royal wedding as she celebrated eight years of marriage to Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex marked the special milestone on social media by posting a collection of intimate photographs from their big day back in May 2018. The images included romantic moments from their evening reception, along with candid shots from after the Windsor ceremony.

On May 19, 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Windsor.

To celebrate their anniversary, Meghan shared the unseen wedding pictures on Instagram, which you can see here.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot eight years ago (Credit: Terry Scott / Flynet – SplashNews)

Meghan Markle posts intimate wedding photos for anniversary with Prince Harry

The photographs showed Meghan and Harry dancing, kissing and embracing during their wedding night celebrations.

Other pictures captured the newlyweds after their wedding ceremony in Windsor, while another touching image showed Meghan sharing a moment with her mother, Doria Ragland.

Additional snaps showed Harry delivering a speech as Meghan gazed at him lovingly.

Alongside the images, which you can see here, Meghan simply wrote: “Eight years ago today…”

Meghan may have broke a royal rule with her anniversary post, according to a royal commentator (Photo by Ben Birchhall/Pool/Prensa Internacional via ZUMA/Shutterstock)

Meghan ‘broke royal rule’ with anniversary post, says former butler

Former royal butler Grant Harrold claimed Meghan may have broken an unwritten royal rule by sharing such personal images from the wedding day.

Speaking on behalf of OLBG, Grant explained: “These are intimate and personal moments, and while they are beautiful photos they’re also very interesting.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen internal scenes from a senior royal wedding to this degree. It’s unprecedented. We saw a few snaps from Princess Beatrice’s wedding, but she’s not a senior royal so it’s very different.

“The royals have strict ‘no camera’ rules at their weddings to stop this kind of happening. And it wasn’t just weddings. If we ever caught someone using a camera inside a royal home, we had to take the phone and delete the photos. They were really, really strict about it.”

Meghan shared wedding photos to mark her anniversary with Harry (Credit: Photo by Ben Birchhall/Pool/Prensa Internacional via ZUMA/Shutterstock)

Expert claims Meghan and Harry are following William and Kate’s lead

Grant also suggested the Sussexes may be taking inspiration from Prince William and Princess Kate’s more relaxed social media style.

He said: “Dare I say it, I think Meghan and Harry are copying Prince William and Kate a bit here. The Waleses have taken a real personal approach to their social media, while keeping the royal formality.

“Long gone are the days of formal birthday photos, and they’ve taken to sharing a lot of ‘behind the scenes’ clips from key events.

“I imagine Meghan has seen these, and seen how well they are doing. And of course, she knows this additional level of intimacy has been given the royal seal of approval, so she knows the palace will be happy with it.”

Dare I say it, I think Meghan and Harry are copying Prince William and Kate a bit here.

Meanwhile, body language expert Darren Stanton also shared his thoughts on Meghan and Harry’s wedding photographs.

‘Harry was totally elated on the day’

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren said: “The first thing that strikes me with Meghan is the way she is looking at Harry whilst he is making his speech. It is almost a look of astonishment and disbelief.

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“Her eyes are wide and she has a broad duchenne smile – she is overwhelmed with pride and just in a state of utter disbelief and happiness. They are in their own little bubble and she is mesmerised by him.”

He added: “Harry was totally elated on the day. The close up of him hugging someone shows just pure joy.”

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