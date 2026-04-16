Prince William’s ‘harsh verdict’ on Harry and Meghan’s marriage

Prince William is said to have lingering doubts about Prince Harry and his relationship with Meghan Markle, with a new report alleging the future king remains surprised the marriage has lasted as long as it has.

Next month marks eight years since Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, but insiders claim William’s stance has not softened over time.

A report claims that Prince William had some doubts over Harry and Meghan’s marriage (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Prince William had harsh ‘verdict’ on Harry and Meghan’s marriage

According to a source speaking to Closer, William allegedly expected the relationship to falter much sooner.

They reportedly claimed: “He genuinely expected that she’d have chewed him up and spit him out by now. Not that he’s changed his tune – he’s still saying it will be over any day now. He believes she’s gotten everything she wanted from his brother, so it’s only a matter of time before he’s of no use to her anymore.

“It’s a very harsh take on things, but William is unequivocal in his belief that Meghan is nothing but an opportunist. All the Hollywood stuff is another red flag in his view because he doesn’t believe for one second that Harry wants to be paraded around the red carpet like a show pony. Sure, it may have been a fun novelty at first, but William knows him well enough to see the discomfort written on his face in all the pictures he’s seen.”

The insider went on to claim that William believes a breaking point is inevitable, though insists he would support his brother if that moment came.

The source reportedly said: “William is convinced that, sooner or later, his brother will have had enough – that is, if Meghan doesn’t toss him to the side first. And, when that happens William will be there to welcome him back, but not a day sooner.”

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot almost eight years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Moment William ‘raised concerns’ about Meghan

Prince Harry has previously addressed the early days of his relationship with Meghan, including a moment when his brother reportedly raised concerns.

In November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement before going on to marry in May 2018.

It’s a very harsh take on things, but William is unequivocal in his belief that Meghan is nothing but an opportunist.

While promoting his memoir Spare during a 2023 interview with ITV presenter Tom Bradby, Harry spoke about how his family reacted at the time.

The duke said: “Some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law, some of the way that they were acting or behaving definitely felt to me as though, unfortunately, that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of, you know, introducing or welcoming her in.”

Read more: Prince Harry admits ‘struggles’ after son Archie’s birth: ‘Certainly I felt a disconnection’

Tom asked Harry whether William had tried to “dissuade” him from marrying Meghan.

However, Harry replied: “No, he never tried to dissuade me from marrying Meghan, but he aired some concerns, very early on and said, you know, this is going to be really hard for you.”

As the couple approach another wedding anniversary, the claims offer a fresh glimpse into the reported tensions behind palace doors, and the very different views said to remain between the two brothers.

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