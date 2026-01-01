Meghan Markle addresses Prince Harry divorce rumours in sweet statement

Meghan Markle has finally broken her silence on the divorce rumours that have followed her and Prince Harry for years.

The couple stepped back from royal duties and began a new chapter in the US in 2020. But amid backlash and several business setbacks, speculation about the state of their marriage has continued to swirl. Now, Meghan appears to have shut down those claims with a clear message suggesting she and Harry are very much united.

The duchess addressed the rumours in a message shared with customers of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been plagued with divorce rumours for a while (Credit: Amy Katz/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Meghan Markle’s message over Prince Harry divorce rumours

Writing in a New Year’s Eve newsletter, Meghan shared details of how she and Harry planned to ring in 2026 together.

In doing so, she appeared to firmly push back against suggestions their marriage is in trouble.

She wrote: “When the clock strikes midnight, we’ll be celebrating right along with you.

“Glasses raised, bottles of bubbly popping, and confetti in the air – only in our case, it’s Flower Sprinkles falling instead.

“A crisp pour of Brut, a joyful toast and a wish from us to you: may the year ahead be full of good company, memorable nights, and plenty of reasons to celebrate. Cheers, dears!”

The message also included a playful nod to her As Ever flower sprinkles, tying her personal life to her brand.

Meghan sent a message to her followers (Credit: Lev Radin/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Duke and Duchess plagued by rumours about their relationship

Rumours that the couple’s relationship is approaching breaking point are not new. However, Harry and Meghan have largely avoided responding directly to the speculation.

Earlier this week, Closer reported that the pair have been having “intense” discussions about a possible return to the UK.

According to the report, disagreements over relocating back to Britain have caused tension between them.

A source claimed: “Their marriage is under strain – not because of a lack of love, but because of opposing fears.

“Harry is begging to come home. He talks about the UK constantly. He knows his father is ill and he feels time slipping away. For him, 2026 feels urgent.

“But Meghan associates the UK with unhappiness, fear and anxiety. She is equally determined not to be rushed back into a country she associates with pain, scrutiny and unfinished business. She doesn’t want to put herself back in that place and feels cross that it’s back on the table.”

It has also been suggested that the couple’s professional separation has added fuel to the divorce rumours. Meghan has been focusing on her Hollywood comeback and expanding As Ever, while Harry has stepped back from some commitments, including his work with the Sentebale charity.

Prince Harry addressed speculation before (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

Harry responded to split rumours

This isn’t the first time Harry has addressed the speculation. He joked about the rumours last year while speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit.

At the time, Meghan was attending a separate event in Beverly Hills.

When questioned about their solo appearances, Harry joked: “Because you invited me, you should have known.”

He then laughed off the divorce talk, adding: “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?”

The comments came after the couple previously insisted they avoid reading coverage about themselves and do not use social media.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue statement on staff cuts amid Archewell rebrand

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!