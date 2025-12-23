Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue statement on staff cuts amid Archewell rebrand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a new statement to confirm some staff changes at their Archewell company.

Recently, the couple shared the news that they’re rebranding their Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies.

Now, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said that “some staff redundancies are inevitable”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have defended themselves amid reports that they fired three members of staff (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue statement over staff changes at Archewell

“The move toward a fiscal sponsor operating model does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles,” a spokesperson told PEOPLE.

“We will not be discussing these personnel details further. Other than to say that we are honoured to have worked with incredibly talented and caring people who dedicate themselves to helping others.”

The remarks come after a report by the Daily Mail claimed that three employees were told their roles were being cut because “the charity was closing”. In reality, Archewell is not shutting down, but evolving.

On December 19, Harry and Meghan announced that their Archewell Foundation would now be known as Archewell Philanthropies, marking five years since the couple first launched the initiative following their exit from their senior royal duties.

We are honoured to have worked with incredibly talented and caring people who dedicate themselves to helping others.

“This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact,” an official statement read. “Grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good.”

The couple also emphasised their long-term vision as a family. The statement mentioned their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as part of the philanthropic legacy they are building.

“After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies,” the announcement added. “This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family.”

The couple have insisted that staff redundancies are “inevitable” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Archewell Philanthropies

Archewell Philanthropies will continue to operate as a non-profit. According to PEOPLE, the organisation will now use a fiscal sponsorship model which gives charitable projects more room to grow globally.

PEOPLE reports that under the new model, an established 501(c)(3) will oversee the administrative side, including compliance, finances and global grantmaking.

Read more: Family photo released of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children ahead of Christmas

Launched in late 2020, Archewell was named after the Greek word arche (meaning “source of action”) and their son Archie.

It quickly became the central pillar of the Sussexes’ public life after they stepped back from royal duties.

It seems next year will bring some new opportunities for Harry and Meghan’s Archewell company. And in the future, it could involve their two kids, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.