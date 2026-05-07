What should Jacob do now Todd has deleted his recording in Emmerdale? Fans think the answer is obvious

Jacob Sugden thought he had finally caught Dr Todd out in tonight’s Emmerdale, but once again she managed to turn the tables on him at the very last second.

The storyline is becoming more intense by the episode, with Jacob continuing to spiral while Dr Todd tightens her grip. And after tonight’s dramatic scenes, viewers are convinced there is one very simple way he can still save himself.

Jacob was at a loss when he found out Todd has complained about him (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Jacob and Dr Todd in Emmerdale tonight

After finally opening up to Sarah about the bullying and abuse, Jacob decided he could not stay silent any longer and headed to HR to make an official complaint.

Meanwhile, Sarah was still furious over Vanessa’s comments the day before and confronted her over siding with Dr Todd.

But Vanessa refused to back down and continued defending Todd while blaming Jacob for the situation, leaving Sarah frustrated but still determined to support her husband.

Things then got even worse for Jacob at the hospital when Carol revealed Dr Todd had already filed a complaint against him, complete with evidence and voice recordings to support her version of events.

Feeling trapped and running out of options, Jacob was encouraged by Sarah to keep fighting back, especially for Leyla’s sake.

So he decided to confront Todd directly.

Dr Todd caught Jacob recording her (Credit: ITV)

Jacob records Dr Todd, but she gets the upper hand

As Jacob demanded answers over her campaign against him, Dr Todd shockingly admitted everything.

She mocked him, called him weak and pathetic, and even bragged about enjoying bullying him, hinting she had done it before.

What Todd did not realise at first was that Jacob had secretly started recording the conversation on his phone.

For a brief moment, it looked like he had finally got the proof he needed.

But Todd quickly caught on.

“Secretly recording me?” she laughed before grabbing the phone from him. “Oh when were you born Jacob, in the 90s?”

She then deleted the recording and threw him out.

Later, a devastated Jacob was seen breaking down in the village, screaming out in frustration and despair.

Jacob just couldn’t believe Todd had won again (Credit: ITV)

Fans point out simple next step

Although Jacob believes he has lost his only evidence, viewers quickly pointed out that all may not be lost.

“Jacob, just go to your deleted files,” one fan urged.

“It’ll be in your deleted files!” another agreed.

Someone else suggested that if he tries recording her again, he should lock his phone first so she cannot delete anything.

Whether Jacob will realise any of that remains to be seen.

Charity is at Todd’s mercy (Credit: ITV)

Todd turns her attentions to Charity in next week’s Emmerdale

Despite already gaining the upper hand, it seems Dr Todd is far from finished with Jacob and his family. Next week, Jacob attempts to end the feud by apologising to her.

Todd accepts, but it soon becomes clear she has no intention of letting things go when she hints she knows a secret capable of destroying his life.

Charity quickly realises what Todd is referring to and warns Jacob to stay well away from her, while privately panicking herself. Matters are only made worse when she spots Vanessa and Todd kissing.

Todd later approaches Charity and claims she has proof that Charity and Ross are baby Leyla’s parents.

She then demands £10,000 to stay quiet, leaving Charity completely stunned.

The big question now is whether Charity can come up with the money and, even if she does, whether Dr Todd will really stop there.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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