Emmerdale twist sees Dr Todd gain the upper hand over Jacob as she uncovers huge secret

Just when it looked like Jacob might finally be taking control, Emmerdale flipped things on their head again tonight as Dr Todd uncovered a secret that could change everything.

With the truth now firmly in her hands, the balance of power may have shifted once more and Jacob could be the one left with everything to lose.

Dr Todd was listening in to Chas and Ross (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd overhears the truth

In Wednesday’s episode (April 22), the focus was on Charity recovering after surgery, with relief all round as she pulled through.

Meanwhile, Sarah and Jacob were bonding with their newborn daughter, revealing they had named her Leyla Charity Sugden.

But while things seemed calm on the surface, tension was building elsewhere.

Concerned about Ross after everything he had been through, Charity asked Chas to make sure he kept his distance and stayed quiet. Chas confronted Ross outside the hospital, warning him not to get attached.

Ross insisted he was only there out of concern, saying: “That baby belongs to Sarah and Jacob and is nothing, nothing to do with me. This little secret works for all of us. Especially me.”

Unbeknownst to them, Dr Todd was within earshot and heard every word.

Charity was shocked at Dr Todd’s accusations (Credit: ITV))

Charity put on the spot in Emmerdale

It did not take long for Dr Todd to act.

After quietly reviewing baby Leyla’s notes, she approached Charity under the guise of a routine check. But it quickly became clear she had something else in mind.

Dropping the bombshell into conversation, she suggested Jacob was not the baby’s biological father. Charity immediately tried to shut it down, insisting she had it wrong.

But Todd had already done her homework, pointing out that Jacob and the baby did not share the same blood type.

With that, she made it clear she knew the truth, while playing it off as a secret she could be trusted to keep, at least for now.

The conversation was cut short when Mack arrived, leaving Charity rattled and on edge.

Jacob is trapped in a living nightmare (Credit: ITV)

Is Jacob about to lose everything thanks to Dr Todd in Emmerdale?

Earlier, Jacob had stood firm and refused to back down on his formal complaint against Dr Todd, calling out her behaviour and insisting she needed to be held accountable.

She was clearly rattled by his defiance. But now she has something far more powerful to use against him.

Fans are already convinced this revelation will be used as leverage. Many are predicting she will pressure Charity into forcing Jacob to drop the complaint.

If the truth comes out, Jacob risks losing his daughter. But if he backs down, his career could be on the line.

Either way, he is now completely cornered and with Dr Todd holding all the cards, the next move could be devastating.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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