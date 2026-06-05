Coronation Street not on tonight at 8.30pm, here’s why and when you can catch it next

The ITV soap Coronation Street has been pulled from its usual Friday night slot tonight (June 5), leaving fans waiting a little longer for their next trip to Weatherfield.

Schedule changes have become a familiar sight for soap viewers in recent months. Sporting fixtures and special programming regularly force ITV to reshuffle its line-up. And this week is no exception.

Corrie isn’t on tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will not air tonight on Friday, June 5, after being bumped from the schedule by the Women’s World Cup Qualifier between Spain and England.

As a result, the next episode of the ITV soap will now air on Sunday, June 7 at 8.30pm, straight after Emmerdale at 8pm.

Fans who don’t want to wait until the evening can also watch the episode from 7am on Sunday via ITVX and YouTube.

Todd visits Summer in hospital (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street on Sunday?

Drama continues to build for Gary as Kit ramps up the pressure over Todd’s missing phone. While Gary insists he knows nothing about it, Kit remains convinced there’s more to the story. He tells Lisa he’s determined to get to the bottom of it.

At the same time, Todd is left devastated when he discovers Summer has been taken to hospital after switching off her insulin pump because she can no longer cope in prison. When Todd shares the news in the Rovers, one resident finds it difficult to conceal their guilt.

Elsewhere, Daniel becomes convinced he knows who reported concerns to social services. And, Shona is left heartbroken after missing Harper’s milestone photo shoot. Hope also urges Will not to give up on athletics.

Soap power hour in 2026

Coronation Street first began releasing episodes from 7am on ITVX in October 2024, giving viewers more flexibility over when they watched.

The move proved popular with fans, with first-quarter figures for 2025 showing ITVX achieved a record-breaking one billion streams in a single quarter for the first time. Coronation Street and Emmerdale also amassed 124 million streams on the platform during the year, while soap viewing rose by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Further changes arrived in January 2026. Following the major Corriedale episode, Coronation Street moved away from its three-night-a-week format. It began airing every weekday in half-hour instalments.

Under ITV’s soap power hour schedule, Emmerdale airs at 8pm before Coronation Street follows at 8.30pm. Both soaps are usually shown Monday to Friday, with new episodes continuing to land on ITVX each morning from 7am.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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