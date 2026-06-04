Lisa Riley’s real-life arm injury explained in Emmerdale, so what really happened?

Emmerdale viewers got an explanation for Mandy Dingle’s arm injury during Thursday night’s episode, but the real story behind Lisa Riley’s fall is far more dramatic than the one told in the Woolpack.

Mandy arrived sporting a cast on her arm and quickly became the centre of attention. However, the injury wasn’t just part of the script. It was written into the show after actress Lisa Riley suffered a painful real-life accident that left her needing surgery.

Mandy’s arm was in plaster tonight (Credit: ITV)

Mandy reveals how she hurt herself in Emmerdale

When Charity spotted Mandy’s cast this evening, she wanted to know exactly what had happened.

Mandy attempted to play down the injury, but Kerry had other ideas.

“She had a few Proseccos and tried to prove she could still rollerskate,” Kerry revealed.

“Which I can!” Mandy protested.

While that may have been Mandy’s version of events, the truth behind Lisa Riley’s injury was rather different.

The actress previously took to Instagram to explain what really happened and revealed that the damage was serious enough to require an operation.

Lisa was flooded with support (Credit: YouTube)

Lisa Riley shares details of hospital dash after ‘very bad fall’

Back in March, Lisa posted photographs showing her arm in a sling and cast, alongside a smiling picture with the surgeon who treated her.

Despite the painful injury, the actress remained upbeat as she thanked the NHS team who cared for her.

She wrote: “Our NHS is incredible. I have to massively thank my specialist surgeon Mr Daniel Thornton at LGI Leeds hospital and all the beautiful team. Every single one of you who treated me this afternoon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Lisa then explained that a fall at home had left her with what she described as “massive damage”.

She said: “I had a very bad fall over the weekend (No I was sober), No drunk jokes. It was my extremely slippy breakfast stool and a woollen cardi. My left thumb took all of it.

“Today, hence the massive damage, I have had my operation, surgery. To treat my UCL in my thumb. The NHS at the absolute best.

“Bye for now. I have some fantastic pain relief to take.”

Lisa has sported her arm injury on Loose Women (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Fans and co-stars rally around Lisa

As soon as Lisa shared her update, messages of support flooded in from fans and fellow stars.

April Windsor actress Amelia Flanagan commented: “Sending love.”

Other Emmerdale cast members including Laura Norton, Bradley Riches and Kevin Mathurin were among those showing their support.

One fan wrote: “Oh no. Hope you are okay! Sending you loads of love. Get well soon.”

Another viewer even predicted the injury would end up being worked into the soap itself.

“This sounds painful! But it will be interesting to see how Mandy Dingle ends up in a sling on Emmerdale. Hope you’re okay!” they commented.

As it turns out, that’s exactly what happened, with Mandy’s cast now becoming part of the storyline while Lisa continues her recovery.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!