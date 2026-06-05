‘He’s in trouble with the royal family’: GB News forced to halt show over yet another twist to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

GB News interrupted a segment today to share breaking news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Ben Leo, who was presenting the show, shared the shocking update today before welcoming Editor-at-Large for Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths, to dive into yet another twist in the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal.

All eyes are on Andrew again (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

GB News forced to halt show over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor update

When asked about the situation, Griffiths revealed: “He’s in trouble with the royal family.”

It has been discovered that Andrew has been profiting from his Windsor estate, according to a report by The National Audit Office.

Charlotte Griffiths explained: “The peppercorn rent debate that was sparked when he was chucked out of Royal Lodge.

“The royal family are probably hiding under their duvet covers because it has revealed that a lot of non-working royals are getting their rent paid for.”

Audit of royal family ‘reveals’ their ‘greed’

Amongst the names are also Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who are not working royals.

“Why wasn’t Andrew paying their rent? If somebody has to pay their rent at all. And by the way they’re very capable of paying their own rent, why wasn’t it their father?” Charlotte said of the matter on air.

“Before Andrew was chucked out, he was, as we’ve now discovered, earning money from the property that he was living in and paying a peppercorn rent for.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been generating money through the crown (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor latest

“There’s a million reasons why Andrew could have been paying that rent, or like the rest of us, maybe those princesses could be paying their own way in life.”

GB News presenter Ben Leo described the scenario as a case of “utter greed”.

Charlotte went on to say: “This is what’s even more greedy, he was renting to his own staff members. The fact an adult man has to have a butler and somebody to dress him and cook for him is absurd. His staff get to live in houses around Royal Lodge.

“But to charge them rent? Ordinary, hardworking butlers and normal people, to be paying rent to the Duke of York who is living in the house for free. It must have been a very bitter pill to swallow for that butler and assistant.”

As per the Daily Star, Buckingham Palace said the report was “in line with the Royal Household’s commitment to transparency”.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal continues

For years now, Andrew has faced intense scrutiny over his past association with convicted late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Last October, Andrew lost his royal titles and honours, as well as his Royal Lodge home.

In February, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct whilst working as a UK Trade Envoy.

The late Virginia Giuffre also accused Andrew of sexual assault. She alleged she was made to have sex with Andrew on three separate occasions. She claimed this took place in the early 2000s when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has always vehemently denied the allegations.

ED! has contacted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s representative and Buckingham Palace for comment.

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