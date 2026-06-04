Strictly star Kirsty Gallacher shares health struggle amid benign brain tumour battle: ‘It’s very hard’

TV star Kirsty Gallacher, 50, got candid about her health in a recent chat discussing living with a benign brain tumour.

Kirsty opened up about how she is feeling on the Vanessa show on Channel 5 on Wednesday.

Kirsty has sadly been struggling with her health (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kirsty Gallacher shares health struggle

The 50-year-old radio host and GB News presenter had radiotherapy last year to try to shrink the inoperable tumour.

Whilst starring on the Vanessa show, Vanessa Feltz’s namesake programme, on Wednesday, she divulged a new update.

Kirsty detailed how she has an MRI scan coming up to assess if radiotherapy worked.

“I found out I had basically a brain tumour, an acoustic neuroma in my right ear.I went deaf a few years ago, and I had radiotherapy last year, so I’ve got my MRI coming up soon where we’ll know whether it’s worked.

“The success rate’s very good, it’s not going to get rid of it. It’s whether it shrinks it and sort of kills the DNA that keeps making it grow, really. It’s hard, I’m very hard of hearing now in my right ear, and the tinnitus is far worse than it was sadly when I was here a year ago.”

Four years ago Kirsty revealed that she had a benign tumour and since then she had explained how her condition has caused tinnitus and hearing loss.

Speaking on Loose Women last year, Kirsty said: “A couple of years ago, I literally woke up and I couldn’t really hear out of my right ear and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a bit odd’.

Kirsty got candid about her health battle (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Kirsty Gallacher explained brain tumour battle

“I’d been flying the week before and thought it’s not popped, and went to the doctor and it was a medical emergency because obviously, it could be a brain tumour. So, they were brilliant, they sent me straight to see a consultant.

“It took a while for them to work out what was going on because it was after Covid, but it is called an acoustic neuroma, which is a benign tumour that happens to many people. Don’t know why.”

Kirsty also discussed how she managed in noisy environments.

She said: “They have suggested a hearing aid. I’m not there yet, I don’t think. I’m managing it fine.

“I do find it upsetting and I sympathise… it’s management and sometimes if I’m in an acoustically difficult environment. Say I was out for dinner last night, noisy environment, I have to leave sometimes, I get really upset.

“I can’t cope with it because I can’t hear anyone… I now look at people’s lips because my hearing loss is pretty bad in my right ear.”

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