Coleen Nolan issued an update on her skin cancer on Loose Women today (May 25).

For Bank Holiday Monday’s episode, Coleen was joined by Charlene White, Myleene Klass and Olivia Attwood. Due to the scorching hot weather in the UK at the moment, the panel discussed looking after your skin while facing the heat.

In July 2023, Coleen opened up about the terrifying scare and revealed that, six months prior, she found a red patch on her skin on her shoulder. To her surprise, she was told that the mark was in fact basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

However, Coleen also has melanoma, a more serious form of skin cancer, on her nose.

Coleen issued an update on her skin cancer (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan issues update on skin cancer

While opening up about their skin on Loose Women today, Charlene pointed out the little mark on Coleen’s face.

Mentioning that it’s hard to see because it had been covered up with makeup, Coleen explained that when she went to the doctors for a blood test, she asked him on the way out if she could check out her shoulder.

Admitting she wanted it checked out because it “wasn’t going away”, Coleen noted it looked like a “tiny red bit of eczema” that was painless.

“He went, ‘Come back in, it’s carcinoma,'” Coleen said.

After she told him about her face, Coleen was also informed that it was also cancer, but that the doctor wasn’t “worried yet”.

“It will be something that I will have to sort out and monitor and get it sorted,” she added.

Coleen would have to take time off when she treats the cancer on her face (Credit: ITV)

‘I’d have to be literally in the house for a month’

Coleen explained she had chemo cream for her shoulder and would like to have something similar for her face. However, her doctor is “worried” because it’s close to her eyes.

After using the cream on her shoulder, it ended up “scabbing” and coming off. However, Coleen was warned that if she were to use it on her face, she wouldn’t be able to cover it with makeup.

“You’d have to be literally in your house for a month,” she said.

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