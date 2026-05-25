Judi Love shows off epic weight loss as she flashes bra in sheer top

Judi Love looked nothing short of sensational amid her weight loss journey as she posed in a sheer bra.

The Loose Women star has undergone an impressive transformation over the past few years. Last year, she spoke about prioritising her health and wellbeing, revealing she enjoys being active and taking part in boxing.

She said: “It makes me feel good. One of my big mottos is ‘health is wealth’ – so that’s what I keep in mind when it comes to goals.”

And now, Judi has shown off the results of her hard work in a black bra and see-through top.

Judi has undergone a transformation in recent years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Judi Love reveals weight-loss in sheer top

On Monday (May 25) Judi took to her Instagram and shared a slew of snaps from the May leg of her All About That Love Tour. And as expected, she looked nothing short of sensational.

In one of the photos, Judi looked incredible wearing a mesh top that showed off her black bra underneath. She teamed the racy top with a pair of black trousers.

Posing up a storm, Judi wore her hair in a short cropped style and accessorised with bedazzled earrings.

Other photos showed Judi on stage performing to her loyal legion of fans. And another video showed Judi signing posters of the tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judi Love (@1judilove)

‘You are a beautiful role model’

In the caption, she wrote: “If you give her a Mic, she’ll give you a moment! it (Thanks @natsduv). All About The Love Tour! Wowwwwww, that’s the end of the May tour leg!!!

Smashing it as always

“Newcastle, Leicester, Salford, Cambridge, Coventry, Birmingham, Wolverhampton… What can I say.. It’s been an absolute pleasure to stand in the light of joy with you all!! We’ve laughed hard. 2 more shows to go… who is ready?!”

Rushing to the comments section, Judi’s fans dished out the compliments. One person said: “Absolutely fantastic thank you.”

Another chimed in: “Smashing it as always you are a beautiful role model.”

Judi’s weight loss

In 2021, Judi signed up for BBC’s Strictly, where she was partnered with Graziano Di Prima and was the fifth contestant to be eliminated in week six.

Before taking to the ballroom for the last time, the 45-year-old told host Tess Daly: “Can I say thanks to Strictly for making me lose a stone and a half.”

Fast forward to 2024, and Judi shared that she had overhauled her diet during an appearance on the On The Dish with Waitrose podcast, explaining that a difficult experience prompted her to “cut down” on alcohol.

Read more: Loose Women star Judi Love under fire as she’s accused of defending shoplifters: ‘No excuses!’

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