Inside Judi Love’s weight-loss journey: ‘Unbearable’ pain; 21lb loss in six weeks; major diet change

Loose Women panelist Judi Love has been on a weight-loss journey over the past few years and revealed how she’s shed the weight.

Here, we take a look at her transformation and everything she’s said on record…

Judi has been open about her weight-loss over the years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Judi Love lost a significant amount of weight on Strictly

In 2021, Judi signed up for BBC’s Strictly, where she was partnered with Graziano Di Prima and was the fifth contestant to be eliminated in week six.

Before taking to the ballroom for the last time, the 45-year-old told host Tess Daly: “Can I say thanks to Strictly for making me lose a stone and a half.”

This wasn’t the first time she mentioned that the show has helped contribute to her weight loss, declaring: “I’ve got to say thanks to Strictly because doing this dance and getting healthier, fighting Covid, it really, really has helped me physically and health-wise and it’s just an amazing experience.”

In an interview with OK!, Judi said she could feel her weight loss “under my boobs, in my belly area and under my arms”.

She also revealed the show was a great “opportunity” to “shape up”.

“Definitely, why not use the opportunity? I’m with a professional athlete, I’m sweating every day, why not enjoy it? Also, I’ve found I can’t eat anything heavy at lunch at the moment, as I feel like it slows me down with the training,” Judi continued.

Prioritising her wellbeing amid ‘unbearable pain’

Last year, Judi opened up about her battle with Endometriosis, which she was diagnosed with 20 years ago.

“It took me about five years to get a diagnosis, and the average time is even longer – as long as nine years. For women, our pain is often not always taken seriously, so symptoms are just put down to having bad periods,” she told the Mirror.

“At the time, it wasn’t spoken about much, so when I received my diagnosis I honestly didn’t really know what it was, but the effect on my life, my physical and mental health, was sometimes unbearable.”

Despite the pain it causes her, Judi admitted she wanted to prioritise her health and wellbeing.

“I like to be active, I really enjoy boxing – it makes me feel good. One of my big mottos is ‘health is wealth’ – so that’s what I keep in mind when it comes to goals. It’s really worth investing the time in being active. It’s an ongoing thing for me, which I work around my schedule, so my plan is to continue those habits for the rest of 2025,” she said.

Major diet change

In 2024, Judi shared that she had overhauled her diet during an appearance on the On The Dish with Waitrose podcast, explaining that a difficult experience prompted her to “cut down” on alcohol.

The TV star recalled being in Scotland for the Edinburgh Fringe when she tried an especially strong spicy margarita. Looking back on the moment, Judi joked that she wasn’t sure she would “survive the night”, describing just how dramatically her body reacted to the fiery cocktail.

“I had a spicy margarita out there and I thought, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to survive the night’. My kidneys, my livers, everything was talking to me like, ‘Hey, babes, call your people, tell them you love them,'” she explained.

Judi added: “I was just like, ‘I don’t know if it’s the age or what, but this body is not taking alcohol like how it used to.'”