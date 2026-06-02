Aisling Bea shares emotional tribute after shocking death of famous friend aged 44: ‘It is so terribly sad’

Aisling Bea shared an emotional tribute to her actor friend Owain Rhys Davies, who died at just age 44.

Owain was best known for playing Agent Wilson in the reboot of Twin Peaks and also starred in West End productions. His brother, Rhodri, shared the heartbreaking news of his death on Instagram in a statement on Saturday (May 30) on behalf of his family.

“This news will come as a great shock to many. While there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully,” he wrote.

“We will try and share further information in due course as we learn more and begin making arrangements. In the meantime, we kindly ask for some privacy as we come to terms with this devastating loss and support one another through the days ahead.”

Aisling paid tribute to her friend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Aisling Bea pays tribute to Owain Rhys Davies following heartbreaking death

Following the sad news, Irish comedian Aisling shared a touching tribute on her own page today (June 2).

To accompany the post, she shared a series of snapshots of herself with Owain from throughout the years.

“Our beautiful friend Owain Rhys Davies has passed away. A big glittering Welsh ball of light and fun and high kicks and a million memories of our halcyon days roaming West Hollywood in our early thirties drinking and dreaming and dancing. A brilliant actor, dancer, friend and uncle,” she wrote.

“It is so terribly sad. He was and is so incredibly loved. Cysgu’n dda, cariad. xxx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisling Bea (@weemissbea)

‘The biggest heartbreak’

Following the upload, Aisling’s followers rushed to the comments to offer their support.

“So sorry. Thinking of you, all his friends and family,” one user wrote.

“The biggest heartbreak. It’s still hitting me every morning,” director Thomas R. Wood added.

“So sorry to hear this awful news. Sending so much love xxxx,” Edith Bowman shared.

“So sorry for your loss,” a fourth said.

Read more: Inside Aisling Bea’s ‘secret’ pregnancy – distressing symptoms; sex of baby; famous partner

What do you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.