Bobby Davro issues plea live on This Morning as he shares cancer diagnosis

Bobby Davro opened up about his prostate cancer diagnosis on This Morning on Tuesday, urging other men to get checked.

The comedian, who lost his beloved fiancée Vicky to pancreatic cancer in 2023, explained that he had barely any prior symptoms. A close friend advised him to get a PSA test, which then led to his diagnosis.

Thankfully, Bobby also confirmed that his condition isn’t terminal and can be treated.

Bobby opened up about his cancer diagnosis today (Credit: ITV)

Bobby Davro on prostate cancer diagnosis

Speaking to hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, Bobby urged viewers: “Go along and have your PSA checked and have the old prostate examined. It’s not nice, I got the thumbs up.

“A couple of days later, the NHS said, ‘we’re going to give you a biopsy.'”

Bobby said he asked the medics if his condition was terminal. He went on to say: “The urologist said you’ll be buying Christmas presents for many years to come. That made me cry because such a relief, you know.”

Bobby said he didn’t have many symptoms before his diagnosis. But he said he was suffering from erectile dysfunction.

Bobby said he barely had symptoms (Credit: ITV)

‘Something wasn’t quite right’

He explained: “It wasn’t nice and I tried taking the blue bill if you know what I mean. I used to take one every night when I was in bed and I realised something wasn’t quite right.

“I was struggling a little bit in that department.”

Bobby then made a plea to viewers watching. He said: “There’s so little symptoms that show up but I think when you get to 45 or 50, get your PSAs done, get your blood tests done regularly.

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“I think that’s the best way and if they do find something, get down there and don’t be scared. Having said that, when they did the biopsy, I wanted to be asleep. It terrifies me.”

Bobby said he has felt “weak”, but noted that he had a stroke two years ago.

Despite his diagnosis, Bobby continues to work as it’s something he loves.

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