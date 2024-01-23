Bobby Davro ‘taken unwell’ during live show as he ‘struggles’ following death of fiancée

Comedian Bobby Davro has cancelled upcoming appearances after being taken unwell at a live show recently.

Bobby’s illness comes less than a year after the death of his fiancée, Vicky Wright.

Bobby was unwell during a gig (Credit: Jim Davidson / YouTube)

Bobby Davro taken ill during live performance

During a recent gig in Surrey, EastEnders star Bobby was taken ill, leading him to cancel his upcoming gigs.

“Bobby was taken unwell during a gig last week in Surrey,” a source told The Sun.

“Everyone in the crowd were hugely concerned about him. Bobby has now cancelled his upcoming gigs and is taking some time out,” they then continued.

“He has been struggling since the loss of his fiancee Vicky last year but threw himself into work to try and keep his mind off it,” they then added.

Bobby was meant to be performing at the House of Stand Up in London on Thursday (January 25), however has been replaced by Milton Jones in the line-up now.

Bobby’s reps declined to comment when approached by Entertainment Daily.

Bobby has cancelled upcoming gigs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Death of Bobby Davro’s partner

Last year, Bobby’s fiancée, Vicky Wright, sadly died following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

During an interview with The Sun in July of last year, Bobby revealed that he’d proposed to Vicky the day before her chemotherapy began.

“I have to forgive the universe for taking her away from me, but the engagement was one of the best days of her life,” he said.

He then opened up about the grief.

“You go through so much. I felt sad and then I felt two days of anger. I kicked my furniture and was so bad-tempered. Memories come up and just slap you in the face,” he said.

“It really hurts, coming to terms with the fact I can’t hear her laugh anymore, I can’t smell her perfume, look at her beautiful eyes.”

Bobby spoke about grief (Credit: ITV)

Bobby on grief

Appearing on Lorraine in July 2023, Bobby opened up about his grief following Vicky’s death.

“To see somebody suffer from that dreadful disease, it really took it out of me,” he said.

“You go through so many different feelings, it’s relief because they’re no longer suffering and then you have that sadness and then you have that anger, then guilt and then sadness – it’s just learning to live with it,” he then continued.

“You take each day as it comes and positivity!”

