This Morning viewers divided as Alison Hammond replaced as Dermot O’Leary’s co-host

A replacement presenter for regular This Morning co-host Alison Hammond was given a warm welcome by viewers today (Friday July 18).

Stand in presenter Sian Welby charmed fans with her latest appearance on ITV’s flagship show alongside regular Friday host Dermot O’Leary.

But as some of Alison’s detractors sniped at her on social media, others joked the beloved telly fave is ‘living rent free’ in their heads.

Devoted daytime telly viewers are more used to watching Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on Fridays (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers praise Sian Welby

Sian has always received plaudits from those watching at home whenever she pops up on This Morning to deputise for the series’ regular stars.

That was also the case today, with X users calling for her to be given even more showings on the programme.

“Love Sian on This Morning, she should be on more regularly #ThisMorning,” read one such post.

“Sian is a breath of fresh air with Dermot on #ThisMorning @thismorning,” wrote a second admirer.

A third pleaded: “Can we keep Sian forever please? #ThisMorning.”

Can we keep Sian forever please?

To which someone else replied: “Yes please. She is so natural, so nice and perfect for this job!”

However, amid comparison to other This Morning presenters, other viewers used their preference for Sian to slam Alison.

Some Sian Welby supporters couldn’t help but take potshots at the star she was filling in for (Credit: YouTube)

‘Friday just got a whole lot better’

Harshly disparaging Alison as an “embarrassing laughing muppet”, one hater posted how it was “good news” that “the lovely Sian [is] presenting instead”. “A huge plus,” they celebrated, comparing the two co-hosts.

“Yay a Friday without Alison… there is a God! #ThisMorning,” rejoiced another X user.

A third wrote: “Friday just got a whole lot better. @alisonhammond not on @thismorning ! Spooo much improved without her! Without her even dreary O’Leary is acting, almost, like an adult! Make it permanent @ITV.”

And someone else couldn’t help but mention Alison as they sneered: “Since Alison is busy appearing on every show that going maybe they should get Sian to present the show with Dermot on a Friday! Natural chemistry and Dermot seems a lot calmer in her presence #ThisMorning.”

Some Sian Welby fans have used her appearances to take potshots online at Alison Hammond (Credit: YouTube)

Why wasn’t Alison Hammond on This Morning today?

Alison, who is hosting the show for a number of days next week as the presenting line-up is shook up by the summer holidays, appears to have been on a little break recently.

Her Instagram Stories yesterday (Thursday July 17) indicated she had spent time in Cheddar Gorge in Somerset exploring caves.

But, as one X user noted, it seems her presence is always felt by those This Morning viewers who have a strong antipathy towards her.

“#ThisMorning Alison living rent free in people’s heads even on her day off,” they observed, adding a chuckling emoji to their words.

This Morning airs on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays from 10am.

