BGT judges branded ‘lazy’ as fans slam them for not knowing the names of the acts

Britain’s Got Talent viewers turned on the judges during last night’s live show, with some even calling their behaviour “disgusting”.

Fans watching at home accused the panel of not knowing the names of the acts performing in the semi-final, with others branding the moment “amateurish”.

Fabian went through to the final (Credit: ITV)

What happened on BGT?

The second live semi-final of the current series aired last night.

Competing for a place in the final were World Wings, Fabian Fox, Braunstone Community Primary School, Sadeck Berrabah & LMA, Katherine O’Malley, Macshane & Delby, Nic Vani, and Alfredo & Coral.

By the end of the night, two acts had secured their spots in next month’s final. Magician Fabian Fox made it through, alongside dance group Sadeck Berrabah & LMA.

The dance troupe received the golden buzzer, sending them straight through to the final.

They now join singer Matty Juniosa and Anastasiia & Salsa in the final line-up.

The judges came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent judges slammed

However, many viewers were left frustrated by the judges during the programme, accusing them of not knowing the names of the contestants they were there to judge.

After the public vote closed, Ant and Dec asked the judges which acts they thought viewers would support.

“I feel like the magician,” KSI said.

“Fabian?” Dec asked.

“Yeah, Fabian,” KSI replied.

Simon then said: “If I had to put my money on any of them, it would be the magician.”

“Fabian,” Dec responded.

KSI came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent judges branded ‘disgusting’

Viewers quickly took to social media to share their frustration.

“NOT ONE OF THE JUDGES KNEW ANY OF THE ACTS’ NAMES…… disgusting,” one fan wrote.

“…at least learn the acts’ names. So amateurish from the judges, clearly don’t have time for magic acts, they borderline sabotage them most weeks as well,” another said.

“The judges are literally getting paid millions, and they don’t have a clue who the names are of the people they are judging. So poor and lazy,” a third added.

Read more: ‘Are they gonna have a punch-up?!’ Britain’s Got Talent ‘chaos’ tonight as contestant offers to fight KSI

Britain’s Got Talent continues next Saturday, May 9 from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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