Queen Elizabeth’s surprising ‘screaming’ reaction over Prince Philip’s flirty antics

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were not known for public displays of affection. However, behind palace doors, their relationship was far more playful than many might expect.

According to royal author Ian Lloyd, the late monarch and her husband shared a mischievous sense of humour throughout their decades-long marriage. In his book The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Queen Elizabeth II, Lloyd revealed a story that offers a rare glimpse into their private dynamic.

Queen Elizabeth had a surprising reaction (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The moment Queen Elizabeth ‘screamed’ over Prince Philip flirting

The anecdote, originally recounted by Chief Petty Officer William Evans, describes a lighthearted moment in which Prince Philip teased the Queen in an unexpectedly cheeky way. As the story goes, Philip playfully chased Elizabeth while pinching her, prompting a reaction that few would associate with the famously composed monarch.

Lloyd wrote that the Queen was “screaming with laughter and shouting ‘Stop it! Philip, stop it, stop it, stop it!’” as her husband continued the joke. The image of the Queen laughing uncontrollably highlights a more relaxed and joyful side to her personality, one that the public rarely saw.

Prince Philip’s sense of humour

This playful behaviour was not unusual for Prince Philip. He was widely known for his quick wit and irreverent humour, which often brought levity to royal life. Their son, King Charles, once reflected on his father’s fun-loving nature during a documentary tribute. He said: “He was marvellous at arranging silly games… there were lots of chasing around and mad things.” These memories suggest that Philip brought a sense of spontaneity and energy into family life.

The duo had over seven happy decades together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the Queen was not without her own sharp sense of humour. Although she maintained a dignified and reserved public image, those who knew her often spoke of her dry wit. A well-known example came during the G7 summit in 2021, when she turned to Boris Johnson and quipped: “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?” The remark reportedly sparked laughter among world leaders and demonstrated her ability to lighten even the most formal occasions.

Inside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s playful bond

Ian Lloyd also pointed to another revealing detail about the couple’s relationship. When biographer Tim Heald suggested that the Queen and Prince Philip had separate bedrooms, Philip reportedly corrected the manuscript himself, writing simply: “wrongly.” The brief but pointed note hinted at a closeness that contradicted longstanding assumptions about their marriage.

Despite occasional reports of disagreements, the couple’s relationship was built on mutual respect, shared humour and deep affection. Their marriage lasted more than 70 years, making it one of the longest royal partnerships in British history.

In the end, while the world often saw a reserved and duty-bound Queen, stories like this reveal a more human side – brought out by a very playful Philip.

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