Heartbreaking claim made over Prince Philip’s cancer ordeal that he ‘kept secret for eight years’

Prince Philip was said to have been quietly battling pancreatic cancer for years before he died, according to a new royal biography that has sparked fresh discussion about the late duke’s final chapter.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9, 2021, aged 99. At the time, his death certificate listed old age as the cause. However, a new account now claims there was a much longer health struggle behind palace doors.

Prince Philip was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2013 (Credit: Photo by Geoffrey Robinson/Shutterstock)

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Prince Philip ‘battled pancreatic cancer,’ new book claims

According to royal author Hugo Vickers’ latest book on Queen Elizabeth II, currently being serialised in the MailOnline, Philip was diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer in June 2013, aged 92. He later stepped back from royal duties in 2019.

The book claims the diagnosis was never made public, with suggestions that even doctors were surprised he lived as long as he did following the news.

In February 2021, Philip was admitted to hospital, with the palace at the time stating he was being treated for an infection.

The following morning, he got up, had a bath, said he did not feel well and quietly slipped away.

The following month, he was transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital for continued treatment. Buckingham Palace said he also underwent “testing and observation” linked to a pre-existing heart condition.

After a successful procedure, he returned to King Edward VII’s Hospital before being discharged on March 16 and heading back to Windsor Castle. Just weeks later, news of his death was announced.

Queen Elizabeth II was allegedly “furious” that Philip left “without saying goodbye” (Credit: Photo by Andy Rain/EPA/Shutterstock)

Prince Philip’s final hours and why Queen Elizabeth II was ‘furious’

Philip died at Windsor Castle on April 9, with Vickers’ book shedding new light on his final hours.

On the night before his death, he reportedly “gave nurses the slip and shuffled along a corridor” using his Zimmer frame before pouring himself a beer in the Oak Room, the author claims.

The book continues: “The following morning, he got up, had a bath, said he did not feel well and quietly slipped away. By this point, he had lived with pancreatic cancer for nearly eight years – far longer than the usual survival time from diagnosis.”

Queen Elizabeth II, his wife of 73 years, was not by his side when he passed away. Vickers claims she was “absolutely furious that, as so often in life, he left without saying goodbye”.

Queen Elizabeth II’s heartfelt words after Philip’s death

Speaking during her first Christmas broadcast after Philip’s passing in December 2021, the queen reflected on her loss.

“Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially I understand why,” she said.

She added: “But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings; and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas.”

Queen Elizabeth II gushed over her “beloved” Philip in her 2021 Christmas speech (Credit: BBC)

Queen’s ‘advice’ to Prince Harry over Meghan

Elsewhere, the book also touches on the queen’s reported advice to her grandson ahead of his wedding.

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018, after announcing their engagement in November 2017.

Read more: ‘Hope’ Prince Harry has for ‘family reunion’ this summer with Meghan, his kids and King Charles

Vickers claims: “The Queen herself suggested that Harry should wait a year. He did not take her advice. Instead, as we know, the wedding went ahead just over six months after the couple’s engagement.”

Reps for Buckingham Palace and Prince Harry have been contacted for comment on the claims made in the book.

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