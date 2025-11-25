Prince Harry ‘uncharacteristically nervous’ during engagement interview with Meghan Markle

It’s almost been eight years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement interview.

Now, a body language expert has weighed in on the couple’s behaviour during their first appearance as an engaged pair.

Speaking exclusively on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton has re-analysed the pair’s now-iconic engagement interview from November 2017.

He pointed to subtle gestures that revealed volumes about their dynamic and Harry’s connection to his royal roots.

A body language expert noted that Harry appeared “nervous” in the 2017 interview (Credit: BBC)

Prince Harry’s ‘gesture’ during engagement interview

According to Stanton, Harry appeared noticeably nervous during the sit-down chat, often tucking one hand into his jacket.

He described this move as a “textbook protective gesture” that he believes the Duke of Sussex “inherited” from King Charles.

“Harry is clearly uncharacteristically nervous,” Stanton noted. “He was tucking his hand into his jacket a lot. [This is] a textbook protective gesture, one that he and William have inherited from Charles.”

He added that Harry’s body language and confidence have evolved significantly since then: “He has really grown since then. We hardly see that from him anymore.”

A textbook protective gesture, one that he and William have inherited from Charles.

While Harry may have displayed signs of discomfort, Meghan was strikingly different in both posture and demeanour.

Her “long and purposeful” strides and “open palm” gestures suggested someone completely at ease in front of the cameras.

“Meghan was incredibly confident. Her gestures are also incredibly open and welcoming,” Stanton explained. “I guess her background as an actress means she is used to the bright lights of fame. But equally, it could be that she is better at concealing her nerves.”

The expert also believes Meghan’s assured presence wasn’t just about her own composure, but a deliberate effort to help reassure Harry during a high-pressure moment.

“Her hands were tightly interlocked around [Harry’s] throughout,” Stanton said. “You can see that she senses his nerves. Her confident strides and open gestures could also have been part of this, trying to exude confidence to help bolster Harry’s.”

Meghan’s “interlocked” hands and “confidence” were likely to help support and ease Harry’s nerves (Credit: BBC)

Prince William and Prince Philip’s ‘concerns’

Meanwhile, attention has turned to how senior royals reportedly reacted to the engagement news behind the scenes.

Although Harry and Meghan shared their happy announcement with a Kensington Palace photocall and BBC interview on November 27, 2017, Harry later revealed that Prince William had “concerns” about how fast the relationship was moving.

In an interview to promote his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry said William didn’t try to stop the engagement. However, he reportedly warned his brother: “This is going to be really hard for you.”

Speaking to ITV, Harry added that William and wife Kate’s “stereotyping” of Meghan may have created a barrier to fully accepting her.

Read more: Prince Harry’s ‘best decision’ would be to return to UK despite William’s ‘tough view’ over ‘betrayal’

Did you watch Harry and Meghan’s engagement interview? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.