Corrie star Antony Cotton’s emotional tribute following heartbreaking death: ‘I’m sorry we couldn’t save you’

Coronation Street star Antony Cotton has shared a heartbreaking tribute following the death of his close friend Callum.

The actor, who has played Sean Tully on the ITV soap since 2003, took to social media to announce the sad news and pay an emotional tribute.

Since 2003, Antony has played Sean Tully in Corrie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Antony Cotton shares heartfelt tribute to friend Callum

In a post shared yesterday (May 25), Antony uploaded a photo of himself standing beside his friend Callum, with both dressed in tuxedos.

Alongside the image, the former Dancing On Ice contestant revealed that Callum had died.

“I hope you’re at peace now Callum. We are all absolutely devastated,” Antony wrote.

“You were a great pal and a great soldier. We will miss you Callum – the blokes loved you. We all did. Rest easy mate,” he continued.

The Corrie star then added: “You were one of the very best. I’m sorry we couldn’t save you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antony Cotton MBE (@antonycotton)

‘We are all absolutely devastated’

Following Antony’s post, fans and followers flooded the comments section with messages of support and condolences.

“This is so sad, RIP Callum. He was in Sandhurst when my family was posted there too in 2020-2022 x. Thinking of his family and friends at this sad time,” one person wrote.

Another shared: “Such sad news, RIP mate, my thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends.”

“This is heartbreaking news! RIP Callum, a great solider and a great person, thinking of his family and friends at this sad time xx,” a third commented.

A fourth follower added: “God bless, may Callum now rest peacefully. Sincere condolences to all those who knew and loved him. Callum will always remain with you, deep in your heart xx.”

Meanwhile, another person echoed: “Thank you for your service, Callum. Sorry you felt there was no other way. Condolences to your family and friends, who will be beyond devastated.”

Read more: Antony Cotton reveals dream Coronation Street storyline hopes for Sean and it puts him at the heart of the Rovers with Glenda

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