Antony Cotton reveals dream Coronation Street storyline hopes for Sean and it puts him at the heart of the Rovers with Glenda

Coronation Street favourite Antony Cotton has opened up about a dream future for Sean Tully. And, it could see him stepping behind the bar in a much bigger way at the Rovers Return.

The actor is clearly enjoying the current Driscoll takeover of the iconic Weatherfield pub. But, he’s now revealed he’d love to see Sean take charge himself afterwards. And in true Corrie fashion, he wouldn’t be doing it alone. Glenda would also be firmly by his side.

What’s next for Sean? (Credit: ITV)

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Antony Cotton hints at Sean’s role in upcoming Dylan Wilson storyline

Sean Tully has long been a familiar face on the cobbles. And, it sounds like there could be more family drama on the horizon. Dylan Wilson is set for a storyline involving Betsy Swain this year. Now, Antony has suggested Sean may be caught up in the action too.

Keeping things typically under wraps, Antony admitted he prefers not to know too much in advance. He’s in the dark about what’s coming next for his character.

Speaking on behalf of Smooth Spins Casino for Coronation Street Insider, he explained: “To be honest I’m one of those people who doesn’t ask. Whatever they’re going to come up with I trust them and I just kind of get on with it. I know a lot of people are different and like to know in advance and they get more of a hands-on approach.”

He continued: “I suppose that’s the way they get excited about it. I leave them to it and whatever presents itself is what I do. I’m old enough and ugly enough and I’ve been in this business enough. I started doing this when I was five years old, so I’ve been in it a long time. I just say the lines and try not to bump into the furniture, I come in, I put his hat on, I do the lines, try and deliver what I’m supposed to deliver and then I take the hat off and go home.

“Everything is a surprise to me. I’m imagining that this year there’ll be some stuff with my son Dylan. He’s played by Liam McCheyne who I love. I think me and him might have some stuff coming forward, but we will see.”

Could Sean and Glenda run the place sometime soon? (Credit: ITV)

Antony Cotton shares hopes for Sean and Glenda’s future at the Rovers

Looking ahead, Antony admits Sean’s long-term future is still up in the air – but there’s one storyline he’s keen to see play out. For him, the idea of Sean running the Rovers, even for a short stint, is hard to resist – especially if Glenda Shuttleworth is involved.

He said: “I’ve always said that Sean is part of a Greek chorus. That’s the character of Sean. He’s part of the community, so I’m always happiest when he’s just behind the bar of the Rovers listening in to everybody else’s drama and disasters. I would love at some point if Sean was the boss of the pub, even if it was only temporary. I think that Sean and Glenda would make a great odd couple behind the bar.

“Cath Tyldesley who’s just come back, and Aaron who they’re playing the landlord and landlady now, they’re pals. I’ve known Cath forever, and Aaron’s a brilliant actor and I love him, so I’m not trying to do anybody out of a job. But in the future if Sean was offered that, even if it was only temporary, I think that would be joyful.”

Sean and Glenda Rovers duo hopes explored

He added: “My memory of Corrie is when Bet and Alec ran the pub and when Alec was in trouble Bet would say ‘Alec back room now.’ They’d then go into the back room and have a massive argument about whatever. They were definitely an odd couple. I love the character of Glenda played by Jodie, so I think Glenda and Sean would make a brilliantly odd couple. Sean would always be henpecked by her even though he wouldn’t ever admit that.

“I’m not necessarily interested in the big bombastic explosive stuff. Modern television dictates that that’s what a lot of the time we have to do, but for me the beauty of our show is the character stuff and what that can bring. I think Glenda and Sean in the pub as the landlord and landlady – I’d love that.”

For now, fans will have to wait and see what’s in store, but it’s clear Antony has a soft spot for keeping Sean right at the heart of the Rovers – exactly where many viewers feel he belongs.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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