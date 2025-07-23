Coronation Street star Antony Cotton posts heartfelt tribute to late soap co-worker after funeral: ‘Still can’t get my head round it’

Sean Tully star Antony Cotton has posted a tribute to his late Coronation Street co-worker after his funeral.

Matthew Owens worked as a Fire Safety Advisor at Coronation Street 13 years ago for a stunt block, fast becoming friends with Antony.

Matthew sadly passed away at the start of July, with Antony posting a photo of his funeral order of service on Instagram.

He paid tribute to his late colleague (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Antony Cotton pays tribute to late colleague

Antony Cotton took to social media yesterday (Tuesday, July 22) to pay tribute to his late friend and former soap colleague Matthew.

Attending his funeral, Antony posted a photo of the order of service. The order of service showed an image of Matthew smiling, with Antony attending the service at Stafford Crematorium Chapel.

He then captioned the post: “Today was a very hard day for so many people, especially Matt’s family. I still can’t quite get my head round it, to be honest.

“Matt was just a really, really nice lad. We met when he did the fire safety for a stunt block at Coronation Street, 13 years ago and we’ve been friends ever since. He was a much loved son, brother, dad, colleague and partner. He was also a quiet and humble, solid friend.

“I’ll miss hearing from you Matt, out of the blue sometimes, but always with a smile. You are at rest now, no more worries Matty Boy x”

Fans have sent their love to the grieving star (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to send their love to grieving Corrie star

After hearing the news of the passing of 38 year-old Matthew, Antony’s social media followers have rushed to send their condolences.

One person commented: “Sending love and hugs.”

Another person added: “So sorry to hear you’ve have lost a friend Antony and a family has lost a light that had shone bright x”

A third person shared: “I’m so sorry for your loss. He sounded like an amazing soul.”

Another finished: “That is so sad, taken so young. Matt, may you rest in peace.”

