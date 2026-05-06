‘Annoying’, ‘random’, ‘stupid’: Emmerdale fans are not holding back about the music ‘change’

Emmerdale viewers have been left divided after the soap leaned into a more dramatic storytelling style, with background music now playing over some of its biggest emotional scenes, and not everyone is impressed.

While the show has been experimenting with the technique in recent months, this week’s scenes featuring Bear and Paddy during the trial and its aftermath have really set tongues wagging, with some fans saying it has gone too far.

Incidental music first became popular during Corriedale (Credit: ITV)

Music in Emmerdale scenes

It is not something Emmerdale has traditionally relied on, with music layered over scenes being more typical of films than soaps. However, since Corriedale, it has become increasingly clear the show is testing out the approach.

Viewers first noticed it heavily throughout Corriedale, and it cropped up again during the flashback scenes to Ray’s murder, where black and white clips were paired with dramatic music.

It was also used when Paddy locked Bear away for his own safety, adding another layer to the already tense scenes.

Back in January, it stood out once again when Graham Foster returned to Home Farm, with Kim’s opera music building in the background before reaching a crescendo as Graham walked in.

The music swelled again when Graham was arrested at the end of the episode, carrying through into the credits.

And in Tuesday’s episode (May 5), Bear Wolf delivered an emotional speech about modern slavery after being cleared of murdering Ray, with old clips and music playing over the top.

At times, the added soundtrack has helped dial up the drama. In Graham’s surprise return to Kim and Joe, it even tipped into full-on camp, something many viewers admitted they enjoyed.

But for others, the shift has not gone down well at all.

This moment absolutely needed the opera (Credit: ITV)

Fans hit out

A Reddit thread calling out the change quickly gained traction earlier this year. One viewer wrote: “I thought the Hollyoaks-esque background music was a temporary artefact of Corriedale, but it seems it’s here to stay. Is anyone else finding it incredibly irritating?”

Others were quick to agree. “I’m also finding it annoying. It’s like they’re wringing out any remaining realism,” said one.

Another added: “It shows contempt for viewers, like we’re too thick to understand what emotions we should be feeling.”

Now, the debate has flared up again on X following the latest episode.

“Emmerdale is becoming unwatchable,” one viewer complained. “This stupid music and weird angles. The storylines are rubbish. Is it a drama or a soap? Make your minds up.”

Another wrote: “While Bear is playing a good part, could it drag on any longer. The flashbacks, the music. No wonder I don’t watch Emmerdale as much anymore.”

Others were more direct, with one saying: “Please STOP using background music in the episodes!” and another adding: “Please stop this music. It’s just random now.”

A further comment read: “The stupid music in Emmerdale can do one. I wish they’d stop.”

Bear gives a speech with music playing in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

But does the music in Emmerdale have its place?

Not everyone is against the change, though, with some fans backing the soap’s more cinematic approach.

One viewer responded: “I’ll never understand why people complain every time a soap is the slightest bit artistic or creative.”

Another said: “I think it’s good putting intense music in the background like today’s episode.”

With opinions clearly split, the question remains whether this new style is a bold step forward or a step too far for loyal viewers.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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