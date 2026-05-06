Loose Women’s Sue Cleaver gets a dramatic new haircut and is left in hysterics at one fan’s reaction

Loose Women star Sue Cleaver has revealed a dramatic new hair cut – and one fan’s reaction has really got her giggling.

Sue, who is famed for playing Coronation Street’s Eileen Grimshaw, debuted her transformation on social media.

She was captured during a trip to the south coast to look for fossils.

With the wind blowing in her new barnet, Sue looked relaxed and happy as she stood on a rock and took in the view.

Sue Cleaver has been compared to a male TV star after chopping her hair short (Credit: ITV)

The 62-year-old star even made a joke about all her exes being “fossils”.

But all fans could notice was her hair.

Sue Cleaver shows off dramatic new haircut

Sue was photographed during a Bank Holiday visit to Kimmeridge Bay in Dorset.

In the Instagram snap, she is wearing green trousers, a black top and long black gilet at the beach. She topped off her look with dark sunglasses.

“Checking in on my exes #fossils,” she joked.

But it was Sue’s hair that caught fans’ attention.

The TV star has gone for a dramatic crop which is now almost white in colour.

Her blonde bob has gone and now she is sporting a much funkier-looking do.

However, one of Sue’s followers could help but mistake her for former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue Cleaver (@officialsuecleaver)

“Thought this was Phil Schofield!” the person said.

Thankfully, Sue appeared to take it in good spirits and replied with three ‘crying with laughter’ emojis.

She also received some more positive comments, too. Another person told Sue: “So cool!”

A third penned: “Looking great Sue!” And someone else added: “Iconic!”

Will Sue Cleaver ever return to Coronation Street?

Sue left Coronation Street fans devastated when she quit the ITV soap in March 2025.

She had starred as no-nonsense matriarch Eileen for 25 years but had decided it was time to pursue other ventures.

Sue’s character was written out, with Eileen heading off to Thailand with her son Jason (played by Ryan Thomas) to open a bar.

Since then, Sue has regularly popped up on Loose Women as a panelist.

Sue quit Coronation Street last year (Credit: ITV)

She has also been embracing having more time in her life to travel around in her beloved caravan.

But in March this year, Sue dropped a hint that she could reprise her role as Eileen one day.

The actress was pictured on a lunch date with a gaggle of her former Coronation Street co-stars. They included Catherine Tyldesley, Tina O’Brien, Julia Goulding, Georgia Taylor and Alison King.

Daniel Brocklebank was also there for the slap-up meal.

Sue told her followers: “Sunday well spent with the Corrie collective.”

The good news is, Eileen hasn’t been killed off – so there is always hope!

Following her exit last year, Sue said “the door is still firmly open”. Interesting…

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing confirms 2026 judges and returning pros but fans have been left with one huge question

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page