Victoria Beckham addresses struggles of parenting her ‘adult children’ as rift with Brooklyn widens

Victoria Beckham has shared her parenting strugglings in a new podcast appearance, as her rift with eldest son Brooklyn continues.

Brooklyn Beckham, 27, has been estranged from his family in recent years, sharing a statement earlier this year hitting out at his famous parents, and revealing he has no plans to reconcile with them.

Now, Victoria has spoken out about her family, Brand Beckham and ‘trying her best’ when it comes to her kids.

Victoria Beckham has opened up about parenting Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper in a new podcast chat (Credit: YouTube)

Victoria Beckham on difficulties with her kids amid Brooklyn rift

Victoria and husband David are parents to four children – Brooklyn, 27, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and daughter Harper, 14.

And, this week, speaking on Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast, Victoria has made a candid admission about parenting her children, admitting how much harder it is now that the majority of them are adults.

She said: “Our children have had a very different upbringing to myself and David and I think the world is also a very different place now then to what it was when they were younger. We’ve always tried to protect the children as much as we can, we’ve always been very close.”

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz are currently estranged from his famous family (Credit: Splash News)

Victoria added: “Ultimately, we want the kids to be hard-working and kind. I’ve always wanted to be the best mum that I could be and look after the kids. I also feel it’s been part of my job to really help them fulfill their full potential. It’s never about being pushy, it’s about being there to support.”

Referencing her parenting struggles amid the growing rift with Brooklyn, she concluded: “I think it’s very different parenting adult children to parenting smaller children. I’m just trying to do the best that I can, you know. It’s my job to make sure my kids are the best versions of themselves.”

Posh also addressed speculation around Brand Beckham (Credit: YouTube)

Brand Beckham ‘happened organically’

Posh also hit back following Brooklyn’s scathing statement earlier this year, in which he claimed his family “valued public promotion and endorsements above all else” and that “Brand Beckham always comes first”.

“People talk about Brand Beckham – that has happened so organically,” she insisted.

“When I first met David, I mean he was a Brylcreem boy. So David was Adidas and Brylcreem and Pepsi and I was in the Spice Girls and that’s where I learned so much about how to build a brand and marketing.

“While he was doing Brylcreem and Adidas, the Spice Girls were doing Walker’s crisps, Pepsi, Chupa Chups lollies, deodorant. So when, people talk about Brand Beckham, that was never something that we even discussed.”

She added: “We have very different interests. I think it was the outside world that really talked about Brand Beckham, that’s never really how we saw it. We’re just doing what we do.”

Read more: David Beckham gives fans an eyeful in new red Speedos birthday pic

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