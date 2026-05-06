Celebs Go Dating’s Coleen Nolan drops hint about love life as first date airs on TV

Celebs Go Dating star Coleen Nolan may have let something slip about how her journey ends.

While viewers are only just getting started with the series, a recent comment has sparked speculation that her time on the show could have been successful.

The Loose Women star signed up to the agency in the hope of finding love again, openly admitting she had been struggling with feelings of loneliness.

Coleen may have hinted she found love (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan drops hint that she has found love

One of the key appeals of Celebs Go Dating is watching relationships unfold in real time—without knowing who, if anyone, finds lasting romance. So when hints slip out early, they don’t go unnoticed.

During a discussion on Loose Women, Coleen spoke candidly about loneliness and her past relationships.

“It’s not really that it lasts for hours and hours. But it could be one specific moment and it hits you that you feel lonely. However, equally, I have been in relationships were I have felt even lonelier. That’s a horrible place to be. When you’re with someone, and actually you feel really lonely.”

But it was her final comment that really caught attention. Turning to Charlene White, Coleen said: “Can I just say, you don’t know that I am alone now.”

Accompanied by a knowing smile to the camera, the remark left her fellow panellists stunned—and viewers questioning whether she’s quietly confirmed a happy ending.

Coleen accidentally agreed to another date (Credit: Channel 4)

Coleen’s disastrous first date on Celebs Go Dating

Despite that possible spoiler, Coleen’s journey on the show hasn’t exactly started smoothly.

In the first episode, after a group dinner with the other celebs, both Coleen and James Haskell were sent straight out on their first blind dates.

Coleen was paired with Neil, who had spent 15 years in the army. While the date began politely enough, it quickly took an awkward turn when she asked: “Have you ever killed somebody”.

Later, speaking to James near the bathrooms, she reflected: “It’s going well. He’s really nice. He seems lovely and is very polite. It’s made me realise that I am willing to give this a go.”

However, by the end of the evening, she admitted she wasn’t convinced there was a spark. Even so, when Neil suggested meeting again, Coleen hesitated before replying: “That would be lovely.”

Read more: Celebs Go Dating’s Tara Suwinyattichaiporn has a husband and a boyfriend and Coleen Nolan is shocked