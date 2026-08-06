Adil Ray stunned the GMB panel by revealing that he could share a room with his ex-partner during a possible holiday.

The presenter said sharing would help them save money and insisted they could keep things platonic. His colleagues were not entirely convinced.

“Nah I don’t know about that – but we might even share a room!” Adil said after Nigel Havers suggested the former couple could get back together. “Because it will save us a bit of money! But we can be sensible, we can be purely platonic.”

Kerry Katona responded: “You’re pushing it.”

Kate Garraway was also surprised by the glimpse into her co-host’s private life, telling him: “Well you never talk about your romantic life.”

Adil Ray shared his plans to holiday with his ex on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Why is Adil Ray considering a holiday with his ex?

The discussion began during a debate about holidaying with former partners. Adil explained that he remains on friendly terms with the woman and that they are both considering taking a break.

“I am good friends with my ex,” he said. “She needs a holiday, and I need a holiday, and we are both thinking about it.”

Adil also made his current relationship status clear, saying: “I have no present girlfriend, no.”

He did not disclose the identity of the ex or say that any trip had been booked.

Kate appeared stunned by Adil’s revelation (Credit: ITV)

Adil Ray’s private love life

Adil has generally kept his relationships away from public attention. In a 2021 interview with OK! Magazine, he said: “I’m looking for The One. Dating in lockdown is difficult – I just need the right girl to settle down with!”

Read more: Kerry Katona ‘bags new Good Morning Britain role’: ‘It’s being tested’

For now, the getaway remains an idea. But the prospect of Adil and his ex sharing a room certainly sparked a lively response from his GMB colleagues.

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