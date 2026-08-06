Adil Ray stunned the GMB panel by revealing that he could share a room with his ex-partner during a possible holiday.
The presenter said sharing would help them save money and insisted they could keep things platonic. His colleagues were not entirely convinced.
“Nah I don’t know about that – but we might even share a room!” Adil said after Nigel Havers suggested the former couple could get back together. “Because it will save us a bit of money! But we can be sensible, we can be purely platonic.”
Kerry Katona responded: “You’re pushing it.”
Kate Garraway was also surprised by the glimpse into her co-host’s private life, telling him: “Well you never talk about your romantic life.”
Why is Adil Ray considering a holiday with his ex?
The discussion began during a debate about holidaying with former partners. Adil explained that he remains on friendly terms with the woman and that they are both considering taking a break.
“I am good friends with my ex,” he said. “She needs a holiday, and I need a holiday, and we are both thinking about it.”
Adil also made his current relationship status clear, saying: “I have no present girlfriend, no.”
He did not disclose the identity of the ex or say that any trip had been booked.
Adil Ray’s private love life
Adil has generally kept his relationships away from public attention. In a 2021 interview with OK! Magazine, he said: “I’m looking for The One. Dating in lockdown is difficult – I just need the right girl to settle down with!”
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For now, the getaway remains an idea. But the prospect of Adil and his ex sharing a room certainly sparked a lively response from his GMB colleagues.
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