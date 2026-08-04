Kerry Katona has reportedly landed a new role on Good Morning Britain as part of a trial for a fresh entertainment segment.

The star is set to appear on Wednesday and Thursday this week, according to The Sun. It comes after Kerry appeared on GMB alongside her daughter Heidi last month for a discussion about the growing popularity of influencer-style videos.

Kerry Katona joins new Good Morning Britain panel

The new panel segment is reportedly called Talking Points. It will focus on pop culture and lighter news rather than hard-hitting political debate.

An insider told The Sun: “Good Morning Britain is trialling a new segment called Talking Points, an entertainment-style panel that discusses lighter news and pop culture instead of heavy politics.”

Kerry is reportedly joining GMB (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

They added: “It’s being tested over the next few weeks and Kerry will be part of a regular rotating panel.”

Kerry has already made several guest appearances on the ITV breakfast programme and taken part in a range of discussions.

According to the report, producers believe she connects with the show’s audience and want to bring more relatable voices into the mix. Her appearances this week will form part of the programme’s wider experiment with more entertainment-focused content.

Could Kerry become a GMB regular?

For now, the role appears to be a trial rather than a permanent position. However, The Sun reports that Kerry could continue making regular appearances if Talking Points proves successful.

The insider claimed that she has been invited back for several more appearances after her recent contributions to the programme.

Viewers will therefore have to wait and see whether the two-day slot leads to a longer-term place for Kerry on the Good Morning Britain team.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

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