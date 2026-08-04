Coleen Rooney speaks out on marriage to Wayne Rooney as she admits: ‘If it’s not gonna work, it’s not gonna work’

Coleen Rooney has opened up about the “low periods” in her marriage to Wayne, saying couples sometimes need to work to find their way back to one another.

Speaking to Grazia, the I’m A Celeb star also admitted she wishes Wayne would be “more proactive” following his retirement from professional football.

Coleen and Wayne have been together since their teenage years. They married in Italy in June 2008 and have four sons: Kai, 16, Klay, 13, Kit, 10, and Cass, eight.

Coleen opened up about her marriage in a new interview (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Coleen Rooney on making her marriage work with Wayne

Reflecting on their relationship, Coleen said she and Wayne have experienced both highs and lows. She also described friendship as an important part of their marriage.

She said: “He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine. I think people are too quick to jump [out of a relationship]. They’re too quick to call it a day…

“Sometimes, you’ve just got to work at it. If it’s not gonna work, it’s not gonna work. But if it is, just work at it to get back to where you were. It’s not a young relationship, it’s a marriage.”

The couple’s relationship has faced intense public scrutiny over the years, including reports of alleged cheating and drinking scandals involving Wayne.

In a 2023 Amazon Prime documentary about Wayne’s life and football career, Coleen said she had focused on what she wanted rather than outside opinions when deciding whether they could move forward. She also credited her parents, Colette and Tony, with giving her a positive outlook and said their children were part of her thinking.

Coleen said at the time: “We’re not the lovey-dovey type anyway, we like to have a laugh and we work well together.”

Coleen on Wayne’s retirement

Wayne retired as a player in 2021 after a career that included spells at Everton, Manchester United, DC United and Derby County, as well as playing for England. He has since worked in punditry.

Coleen admitted that adjusting to retirement has not necessarily been straightforward for him after spending so long within football’s highly structured environment.

She told Grazia: “Sometimes I think, ‘Come on Wayne, pull your finger out!’ but he came out of a structured environment since he was a kid, it’s hard to navigate which way you’re gonna go.”

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