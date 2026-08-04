Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have announced the birth of their third baby, a little girl, on Instagram.

In May, Eugenie and Jack announced their third pregnancy. At the time, the royal shared a snap of her ultrasound image, clutched in the hands of her two sons, August and Ernest.

Now, the royal family’s official Instagram page announced the little girl’s arrival alongside an adorable picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announce birth of third baby

The photo showed Eugenie and Jack’s daughter lying on her stomach in a cute pink outfit. The newborn also appeared to clutch onto someone’s finger in the picture.

Meanwhile, alongside it, the caption read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.

“The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news.”

Her name hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Princess Eugenie shares pregnancy news

Earlier this year, Princes Eugenie returned to Instagram after a break as she shared a simple yet adorable announcement to celebrate her pregnancy.

The photo showed the top of sons August and Ernest’s heads as they held an ultrasound image. The princess penned in the caption: “Baby Brooksbank due 2026!”

And, of course, royal observers appeared thrilled, with countless flocking to the comments to share their best wishes.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace also confirmed the news.

The palace’s statement in full read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.

“August (aged five) and Ernest (aged two) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.”

Eugenie and Jack have welcomed a third bundle of joy (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

Royal line of succession shift

The new royal arrival will shift along the line of succession.

Princess Eugenie’s daughter has become 15th in line to the throne. This means, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, will move down to 16th place.

Princess Eugenie’s third baby is the 15th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, she has become Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s fifth grandchild.

The pregnancy announcement came just a day after Princess Eugenie shared a sweet tribute to celebrate Jack, whom she wed in 2018, on his 40th birthday.

Alongside a snap of him lounging in the sand on a beach, she wrote: “Happy 40th my love.”

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