Kate Middleton set for first major overseas trip to Italy following cancer ordeal

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is preparing to step back onto the international stage next week with a meaningful solo visit to Italy.

It will be her first official trip abroad in more than three years, and insiders say it marks a powerful moment in both her recovery and the growing global reach of her early years work.

The visit, centred on early childhood development, is being seen as a significant milestone following a challenging period that kept her away from regular royal travel.

Catherine has not undertaken a formal overseas tour since December 2022, when she joined the Prince of Wales at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

The Princess of Wales will travel to Italy next week (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate Middleton set to visit Italy

Her schedule was later disrupted by serious health issues. In early 2024, she underwent abdominal surgery before receiving a cancer diagnosis, followed by six months of preventative chemotherapy.

In January 2025, she confirmed she was in remission and has been gradually returning to public duties ever since.

Now, the upcoming Italy trip will see the princess travel alone in her role with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the initiative she launched to deepen understanding of the importance of early development.

Palace aides have described the visit as an important step forward, with the princess said to be “very much looking forward” to getting back to international engagements.

Although she has made brief appearances abroad during her recovery, including trips to France for the Rugby World Cup and to Jordan for a royal wedding, these were not considered official tours.

The Waleses’ last extended overseas visit together was their Caribbean tour in March 2022. That was followed later that year by a shorter visit to Boston.

In Italy, Kate will examine approaches to early childhood education (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Cover Images)

The Prince of Wales indicated in late 2024 that he hoped his wife would soon be able to join him again on foreign visits. His comments raised expectations that more shared trips could be on the horizon.

The princess is very much looking forward to visiting Italy next week.

He is expected to travel to the United States in July for the Fifa World Cup and events marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, although it is not yet known whether the princess will join him.

What will Princess Kate do in Italy?

The visit will take place in Reggio Emilia from May 13 to 14, where the princess will focus on early childhood education. The city is internationally recognised for the Reggio Emilia Approach, which highlights children’s ability to guide their own learning within supportive environments.

During her time there, she is expected to explore how strong relationships and time spent in the natural world can shape early development.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The princess is very much looking forward to visiting Italy next week and seeing first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together to support children’s development.

“As the Centre for Early Childhood continues to build its work internationally, this visit is an opportunity to connect the Shaping Us Framework with leading global approaches, and to highlight a shared understanding, that it is in these early years, through the natural world and the warmth of human connection, that we begin to lay the foundations for a resilient and healthy future.”

The Princess of Wales is looking forward to the overseas trip, Kensington Palace said (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate’s early years project

Founded in 2021, the Centre for Early Childhood aims to raise awareness of how early experiences shape long-term outcomes, while also commissioning research and developing practical support for families and professionals.

The announcement comes as the princess prepares to visit the University of East London to launch a new resource designed for those working with young children and families.

The centre is also working with early years professionals to bring its findings into training and development, as new research highlights the ongoing challenges many parents face.

According to the report, “The First Five Years: A Parent Perspective”, parents often struggle to find clear and consistent advice at a crucial time. While motivation remains high, mixed messages can leave many feeling uncertain about how best to support their children.

Read more: ‘Important message’ Prince William and Kate Middleton sent with new family photo on anniversary

With her return to overseas duties now in sight, the princess appears to be entering a new chapter. Her Italy visit, combined with a renewed focus on early years work, signals a steady and thoughtful expansion of her role after a period shaped by personal health challenges.

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