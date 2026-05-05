Sarah Ferguson may have to ‘make decision against her nature’ amid Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy news

Princess Eugenie has delighted royal watchers with the announcement she is expecting her third child but while the family celebrates, there are already whispers that the happy pregnancy news comes with a note of caution for her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie, 36, is already mum to sons August, five, and Ernest, two, and is now expecting baby number three with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The announcement has been warmly received across the royal family, though it arrives at a time when scrutiny surrounding Eugenie’s parents has yet to fade.

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Princess Eugenie announces third pregnancy

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared a sweet snap showing the tops of August and Ernest’s heads as they held up an ultrasound scan.

She wrote: “Baby Brooksbank due 2026!”

Buckingham Palace also confirmed the news in an official statement. It read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.

“August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.”

Sarah and Andrew have been embroiled in scandal for months (Credit: Cover Images)

Scandal surrounding Andrew and Sarah

The baby news means Eugenie’s parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, are set to become grandparents once again.

However, both have largely remained out of the spotlight in recent months following intense scrutiny over their past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The former couple were named in documents released in January by the US Department of Justice, prompting renewed questions about their links to the disgraced financier.

In February, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was held for 11 hours before being released under investigation.

The allegations relate to claims he shared confidential information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy, based on emails included in the released files.

Taking a backseat isn’t in her nature, but for Eugenie’s sake, she has no choice.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Sarah, meanwhile, was reportedly named in the files through emails that appeared to show her referring to Epstein as a “legend” and “the brother I have always wished for”.

It is important to note that being named or pictured in the files is not in itself evidence of wrongdoing.

Sarah has been advised to keep a low profile following Eugenie’s baby news (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Sarah Ferguson told to ‘keep a low profile’ amid baby news

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes Sarah will be thrilled by her daughter’s announcement, but says the timing means she may need to stay out of view.

He told the Express: “This is very happy news and has been welcomed by the king who is known to be extremely fond of his nieces. Sarah Ferguson will undoubtedly be delighted. However, as we saw with Andrew when Athena [Princess Beatrice’s daughter] was christened last December, she will have to keep a low profile. He was not included in the Christening photographs and nor was she.

“There may be possibilities for interviews if she decides to go down that path, but there are no comeback possibilities after recent events.

Read more: Princess Beatrice has ‘plans’ to ‘welcome another baby’ and pregnant Princess Eugenie thinks it is a ‘mistake’

“Taking a backseat isn’t in her nature, but for Eugenie’s sake, she has no choice.”

As the royal family looks ahead to welcoming another new arrival, the spotlight may firmly remain on Eugenie, with others choosing to stay quietly in the background for now.

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