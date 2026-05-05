Boxer Nicola Adams has seemingly confirmed reports claiming that she’s dating Christine McGuinness.

Reports have recently emerged that the couple are together after they were spotted at an event looking “like a couple”.

Christine has found love again, according to reports (Credit: Splash News)

Nicola Adams and Christine McGuinness dating?

Over the weekend, reports emerged that Christine has found love again with Olympic boxer Nicola Adams.

According to reports, Nicola and Christine were spotted together at the DIVA Awards over the weekend.

The couple reportedly “looked like they were a couple” as they attended the event, which celebrates “LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people who are trailblazers across entertainment, politics, business, and more”.

According to an attendee, they were joined at the hip at the event.

Though neither Christine nor Nicola has publicly commented on the romance, they do follow each other on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Adams OBE (@nicolaadams)

Nicola hints at Christine romance

Taking to Instagram, Nicola dropped her biggest hint yet that she’s found love again.

The boxer shared a short video of herself with her eyes closed, bopping her head to KayArchonn and where.t.at’s song ‘She Goes By’.

The video is interspersed with clips of Evan Peters dancing in his Netflix show, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Nicola has captioned the video: “Them: ‘You’re not that crazy about that woman”.

In the caption, she then wrote: “Who me [laughing emoji] #wlw”.

Nicola hinted at the romance (Credit: Cover Images)

Christine McGuinness admits she’d ‘love a wife someday’

During an appearance on the It Started With A Kiss Podcast recently, Christine joked that she’s a “five-star lesbian” and opened up about wanting a wife.

“I would love to have a wife one day, not like a legalised marriage, but like a blessing, a celebration of love and all of that, I would love to just be saying, this is my wife,” she said.

Christine split from husband Paddy McGuinness back in 2022 after 11 years of marriage. They continue to live together to co-parent their three children.

Meanwhile, Nicola split from her girlfriend of seven years, Ella Baig, last year. They share a young son.

Read more: ‘My celibacy is over!’ Christine McGuinness reveals new romance and makes huge decision on marriage and more kids

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