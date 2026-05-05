Jeff Brazier has shared the first picture of his granddaughter Isla’s face, as he paid tribute to son Freddy today (Tuesday, May 5).

Taking to Instagram, Jeff declared Freddy, 21, is doing a “great job” as dad to baby Isla, amid reports claiming he’s split from girlfriend Hollie Swinburn again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffbrazier)

Jeff Brazier shares adorable snap of baby Isla

Taking to Instagram this morning, Jeff shared an adorable selfie of himself and baby Isla.

In the snap, Isla can be seen having a nap on Jeff’s chest.

Jeff, meanwhile, is smiling with his eyes closed, whilst lying on the sofa.

“I don’t know that I could love her more,” Jeff captioned the post. “A weekend to celebrate our special girl and her Mum and Dad who are doing a great job. She’s perfect.”

Fans send their love

Jeff’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with love.

“She has your nose!” Loose Women host Ruth Langsford commented.

“What a blessing, she’s a very lucky girl,” another follower said.

Hollie and Freddy welcomed their baby earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

“Being a grandfather suits you,” a third wrote. “Such a blessing, she’s beautiful. She has a wonderful grandad,” another said.

“She’s beautiful [heart eyes emoji] bet it was the best weekend,” a fifth added. “Nice cushions [ok emoji], cute baby too,” another said.

Freddy and Hollie split?

Last month, just weeks after welcoming baby Isla Jade, Hollie and Freddy reportedly split.

“It’s over again – it’s always been very rocky between them, and everyone hoped the new baby would smooth things over,” a source told The Sun.

“Sadly, they couldn’t make it work and went back to fighting.”

However, a spokesperson suggested the relationship isn’t over for good.

“Like any young couple, they’re navigating life and growing through challenges of having a newborn,” they said.

“We kindly ask for privacy while they work through things in their own time.”

Read more: Jeff Brazier delights fans as he shares photos of granddaughter: ‘Holding you is pure peace’

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