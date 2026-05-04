Complaints pour in as Celebrity Traitors cast arrive in Scotland for series 2: ‘Read the room’

The cast of Celebrity Traitors season 2 has come under fire over how they arrived in Inverness, where the series is filmed, over the weekend.

Last year, the all-stars cast arrived for filming via train, before being transported around by minibus. However, it appears this is all changed for series 2.

Maya Jama is in the cast of Celebrity Traitors this time around (Credit: Cover Images)

Celebrity Traitors cast under fire

Over the weekend, pictures emerged from Inverness Airport of some of the cast of Celebrity Traitors season 2 arriving for filming via private jets.

The likes of Michael Sheen, Richard E. Grant, Maya Jama, and Joe Lycett were spotted getting off the plane before jumping into the back of black cars, where they were taken to their hotel.

Flying the celebs in via private jets has reportedly seen the BBC’s £1m budget for the series doubled.

Speaking to The Sun a source then said: “Although most of the stars are British, so many of them are used to working in America that their teams are used to the treatment.”

Michael Sheen landed in Scotland over the weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

BBC slammed

“The production team have little choice, however, than to cater for their demands because they accept the number of A-listers taking part in this year’s show makes it exceptional,” the source continued.

Upon seeing the celebs landing at Inverness Airport and taking private cars onwards, fans took to social media to complain.

“Private jets? Oh [bleep] off. #celebritytraitors Are the BBC paying for that?” one viewer fumed.

“Some #CelebrityTraitors arriving for filming in private jets? Read the room @BBC – that is public money,” another then said.

The BBC declined to comment when approached by ED.

Bella Ramsey is the youngest cast member at 22 (Credit: Cover Images)

Celebrity Traitors season 2 cast confirmed

Over the weekend, the cast for the Celebrity Traitors was announced.

Heading to the iconic castle are Amol Rajan, Bella Ramsey, James Acaster, James Blunt, Jerry Hall, Joanne McNally, Joe Lycett, Julie Hesmondhalgh, King Kenny, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Additionally, Maya Jama, Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart, Myha’la, Professor Hannah Fry, Richard E. Grant, Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Ross Kemp, Sebastian Croft, and Sharon Rooney are also taking part.

Read more: Claudia Winkleman confirms ‘big dogs’ as she drops Celebrity Traitors Series 2 cast spoiler

The Celebrity Traitors will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

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