Katie Price has claimed her husband Lee Andrews has just dropped a tidy £35,000 buying her a designer watch… but we smell a rat.

The former glamour model is back in Dubai with her hubby Lee and they have been inseparable.

Katie and Lee, who got married in January, have even got more matching tattoos in the last couple of days.

Etched onto her rib cage, Katie’s latest tattoo says: “Owned by Lee.” He now has one on his back that says: “Owned by Katie.”

Katie Price claims her husband Lee Andrews has bought her a Hublot watching costing thousands (Credit: ITV)

But that’s not all.

Lee has also been showing off on his Instagram Stories about a pricey gift he bought for… The Pricey.

Katie Price claims husband Lee Andrews bought her £35k watch

Lee has previously been dubbed ‘Walter Mitty’ due to his boasts of celebrity links using AI generated images.

He had also stated on social media that he was Dr Lee Andrews, holding a PhD from Cambridge University.

The prestigious university has said it has no record of Lee ever attending.

When grilled on this on Good Morning Britain, Katie said: “He hasn’t got a PhD from Cambridge. It’s one in Spain. That’s for him to say why he’s got his PhD.”

That aside, Lee has continued to flaunt his luxury lifestyle on Instagram and his latest post is no exception.

Lee filmed a short Story of Katie wearing a bright blue watch. She is moving her wrist around to show off her new timepiece, alongside a big black Hublot box.

Hublot is a high-end Swiss watch brand and is popular with celebs seeking a flashy and statement watch.

Katie’s new watch appears to be one of the designer’s Big Bang styles. It is bright blue with white edging and has a skeletal dial, which shows the inside mechanics.

Prices on Hublot’s website start at just under £20,000 and go up to £120,000 for Big Bangs – sometimes even more. Designs similar to Katie’s are priced at around £35,000.

The only issue is, we are struggling to find Katie’s watch anywhere on Hublot’s website. Or anywhere online, in fact.

Katie and Lee both shared a video of her new watch on social media (Credit: Instagram/ @katieprice)

‘Major red flags’

We popped a picture of Katie’s watch into Chat GPT to see if AI considers it to look genuine.

It replied instantly stating there are “major red flags”.

It said: “Based on this image, I’m going to be straight with you: This does not look like a genuine Hublot Big Bang.

“The design is off. Real Big Bang models have a very structured, precise case shape. This one looks rounded, bulky, and “toy-like”, especially the bezel.

“On a real Hublot, the screws are clean, perfectly aligned (H-shaped). These look random and poorly finished.”

Chat GPT also accused Katie’s watch of being “overly colourful”. stating it is “unusual”.

It added: “That bright blue case/strap looks like cheap plastic or low-grade rubber.”

Oh…

A Hublot spokesperson told us: “Regarding your question about a bright blue Hublot watch reportedly purchased by Lee Andrews for Katie Price, we are unable to comment on the authenticity of specific items not purchased directly from our official boutiques or authorised retailers.

“For information on our current collections and available designs, please refer to our official website.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s rep for comment.

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