Kate Garraway has admitted that she “feels like a teenager” as her reported romance with her new man, Liam, hots up.

The star, 58, is reportedly dating again, two years on from the death of her husband, Derek Draper.

Kate reportedly has a new man (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Garraway’s new man

Last month, it was reported that Kate is growing close to a new man, two years on from Derek’s sad passing.

The man in question is believed to be Liam Halligan, a friend of her late husband.

Liam, 56, a broadcaster, has known Kate for 20 years.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source claimed: “Kate has formed a close friendship with Liam and they really enjoy one another’s company. They met through friends. Liam makes her laugh, he is very funny and they’ve been hanging out with their close circle of mates.”

The source then continued, saying: “Kate doesn’t know if it will go anywhere. Maybe it will, maybe it won’t, but it’s complicated.

“It has been really tough for Kate since Derek died, and she is a mother to two children and they are all still grieving. But they have known one another for 20 years. Liam knew Derek. They have so many friends in common. It’s lovely to see Kate smiling again.”

Kate is ‘dating’ Liam (Credit: TalkTV)

Kate’s new romance hots up

Now, speaking to Closer magazine, a source has said that Kate and Liam have enjoyed a string of dates together recently.

“Liam is charming, funny and intelligent,” they said.

“He and Kate have been enjoying some lovely dates for a while, which has been just the tonic she needs after what she’s been through.

“They go back a long way and have so much in common. Kate seems really happy and her friends really like him.”

Meanwhile, Liam has reportedly told pals, “early days” but they’ll “see what happens”.

Billy and Darcey are happy for their mum (Credit: Splash News)

How Kate’s kids really feel about new romance

Kate’s children, Darcey, 20, and Billy, 16, are reportedly thrilled that their mum has found love again.

“All Kate ever says is that she is too busy for romance. She is also very, very chaotic, in the most adorable way. She is the first to admit that. But holding down a boyfriend with everything else that’s going on is actually quite hard to believe – even for those who love Kate the most,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“They are thrilled. It is very, very lovely to see.”

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