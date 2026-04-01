The best TV shows on Netflix you need to watch this month

Netflix is about to shake up its library, so if you’re looking for the best shows to watch in April 2026, now’s the time to lock them in.

The streaming platform had its fair share of hits in March, whether it was Vladimir or Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

However, there’s no shortage of strong replacements. If you want a new series that actually delivers, you’ve got plenty of solid options.

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The best Netflix series this month

Something scary is coming (Credit: Netflix)

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Thriller

Drama, Comedy, Thriller Year: 2023 – present (season 2 premieres on April 16)

2023 – present (season 2 premieres on April 16) Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Charles Melton, Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan

Cailee Spaeny, Charles Melton, Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan Creator: Lee Sung Jin

Lee Sung Jin Length: 2 seasons, 20 episodes

What it’s about: Newly-engaged Ashley and Austin, both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unravelling marriage of their boss, Joshua, and his wife, Lindsay. Through favours and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club’s billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park.

Why to watch: Beef’s first season was a masterclass in writing; its two leads were a rock to one another’s hard place, both equal parts deplorable and sympathetic. There’s no reason to suspect season 2 won’t be equally as good, with duelling rising stars and Hollywood heavy-hitters in a war of class.

Will Christopher Eccleston be a villain? (Credit: Netflix)

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Year: 2026 (premieres April 21)

2026 (premieres April 21) Cast: Molly Windsor, Asa Butterfield, Siohan Finneran, Christopher Eccleston

Molly Windsor, Asa Butterfield, Siohan Finneran, Christopher Eccleston Creator: Julie Gearey

Julie Gearey Length: 1 season, 6 episodes

What it’s about: Rosie lives with her husband Adam and daughter in a cloistered Christian community. The fateful arrival of escaped prisoner Sam into her life, reveals the reality and restraints of her world; perhaps this hidden religious community doesn’t have her best interests at heart.

Why to watch: Firstly, if Siobhan Finneran is in it, we’re watching. Secondly, these three words should be all it takes to convince you to watch it: British cult thriller. Unchosen looks like a mightily suspenseful, creepy piece of television, and it’s primed to be one of the platform’s biggest releases in April.

We’re going back to Hawkins! (Credit: Netflix)

Genre: Sci-fi, Animation

Sci-fi, Animation Year: 2026 (premieres April 23)

2026 (premieres April 23) Cast: Brett Gipson, Luca Diaz, Brooklyn Davey, Norstedt

Brett Gipson, Luca Diaz, Brooklyn Davey, Norstedt Creator: Eric Robles

Eric Robles Length: TBC

What it’s about: In the winter of 1985, the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading. Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into normal life. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened.

Why to watch: It’s a Stranger Things spin-off set between seasons 2 and 3. That’s good enough reason to be excited, if not a little curious (even if animated shows aren’t your bag). That, plus a brand-new voice cast taking on the younger characters. According to Eric Robles, “it’s got the thrill of being young, being a kid, and going on these thrilling adventures. But then there’s this essence of real danger, real stakes.”

Will it be as good as the movie? (Credit: Netflix)

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Year: 2026 (premieres April 30)

2026 (premieres April 30) Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Billie Boullet, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Billie Boullet, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy Creator: Kyle Killen

Kyle Killen Length: 1 season, 7 episodes

What it’s about: Once a high-functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy is now plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption.

Why to watch: Denzel Washington’s Man on Fire is one of the most criminally underrated movies of the 2000s. It’s so good – and rough, grim, and the work of an auteur – that a Netflix remake isn’t necessarily an attractive prospect. But Abdul-Mateen has the juice, and it looks just as ruthless as the story demands.

Running Point is back! (Credit: Netflix)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Year: 2025 – present (season 2 premieres April 23)

2025 – present (season 2 premieres April 23) Cast: Kate Hudson, Justin Theroux, Brenda Song

Kate Hudson, Justin Theroux, Brenda Song Creator: Elaine Ko, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen

Elaine Ko, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen Length: 2 seasons, 20 episodes

What it’s about: Isla Gordon is no longer the surprise choice to lead the Los Angeles Waves, she’s the one everyone is watching. With the franchise finally rebounding after last year’s scandal, Isla is determined to prove she’s not just keeping the seat warm for her brother Cam.

Why to watch: It may not top Ted Lasso, but as an amusing, witty, and breezy sports comedy that acts as a showcase for Kate Hudson’s excellent comedic talents, Running Point is an easy show to recommend. Let’s hope season 2 matches the quality of the first.

Prey is an underrated ITV drama (Credit: ITV)

Genre: Drama, Crime

Drama, Crime Year: 2014 – 2015

2014 – 2015 Cast: John Simm, Philip Glenister

John Simm, Philip Glenister Creator: Chris Lunt

Chris Lunt Length: 2 seasons, 6 episodes

What it’s about: In this anthology series, a detective constable is forced to go on the run after he’s accused of murdering his family, and a prison officer falls on the wrong side of the law.

Why to watch: In its lean three-episodes-per-season helpings, Prey is destined to be binged all across the UK. It helps that it features two superb British stars, John Simm and Philip Glenister, and each season is breathless, tightly directed and scripted, and satisfyingly wrapped up.

Yellowstone was the biggest show in America when it was on TV (Credit: Paramount)

Genre: Drama

Drama Year: 2018 – 2024

2018 – 2024 Cast: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley

Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley Creator: Taylor Sheridan, John Linson

Taylor Sheridan, John Linson Length: 5 seasons, 53 episodes

What it’s about: The Dutton family own the largest cattle ranch in Montana. From crooked politicians to rival ranchers, its patriarch and his kids fight to protect their land and way of life from everyone who threatens it.

Why to watch: You could praise Yellowstone for being a Shakespearean drama; it’s ultimately a story about loyalty and bitter betrayal. You could also highlight its spectacular production value, revelling in the dreamy (and dangerous) vistas of Montana.

But there are three reasons why people start Yellowstone and keep watching it: Kevin Costner’s charismatic turn as John Dutton, Beth Dutton being a badass, and its violent, soapy drama.

Richard Gadd won two Emmys for Baby Reindeer (Credit: Netflix)

Genre: Thriller, Drama, Comedy

Thriller, Drama, Comedy Year: 2024

2024 Cast: Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, Tom Goodman-Hill

Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, Tom Goodman-Hill Creator: Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd Length: 1 season, 7 episodes

What it’s about: Based on the true story of Richard Gadd’s stalking ordeal, Baby Reindeer follows Donny, a struggling comedian who works in a London pub. When he takes pity on an upset woman, she takes a bit of a liking to him, but it spirals into a violent obsession.

Why to watch: Baby Reindeer should be recognised as one of Netflix’s defining achievements: an overwhelming, harrowing, and indelible account of a man’s grief and trauma that took everyone by surprise when it dropped on the platform.

Its aftermath may have overshadowed its success (its alleged real-life subject is suing the streamer), but as Gadd said when he accepted an award for writing the series, “The only constant factor in any success in television is good storytelling.”

This is (almost) as good as it gets. Gadd’s new drama drops this month too: Half Man, which will air on BBC One.

Mr Mercedes is an underrated Stephen King adaptation (Credit: DirecTV)

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Year: 2017 – 2019

2017 – 2019 Cast: Brendan Gleeson, Harry Treadaway, Holland Taylor

Brendan Gleeson, Harry Treadaway, Holland Taylor Creator: David E. Kelley

David E. Kelley Length: 3 seasons, 30 episodes

What it’s about: Bill Hodges, a retired detective haunted by a brutal unsolved case, begins receiving strange, taunting messages from a psychopath who may be connected to his past.

Why to watch: Four words: Stephen King detective drama. Yes, Mr Mercedes is an adaptation from the master of horror’s archives, and while it doesn’t fit the tidy, typical confines of the genre, it’s intense, eerie, and very bingeable.

George Clooney got his start in ER (Credit: Warner Bros)

Genre: Drama

Drama Year: 1994 – 2009

1994 – 2009 Cast: George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle

George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle Creator: Michael Crichton

Michael Crichton Length: 15 seasons, 331 episodes

What it’s about: In Chicago’s Cook County General Hospital emergency room, nurses and doctors do everything they can to save lives (and have lives of their own).

Why to watch: ER is the greatest medical TV drama of all time, bar none. Try as other shows – like Casualty, Grey’s Anatomy, House, and even The Pitt – might, its influence and impact cannot (and will not) be matched. If you didn’t watch its original run, prepare to be consumed by it.

That said, if you’re frustrated at having to wait for new episodes of The Pitt season 2, this should plug its gap nicely.

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan are brilliant in Catastrophe (Credit: Channel 4)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Year: 2015 – 2019

2015 – 2019 Cast: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Mark Bonnar

Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Mark Bonnar Creator: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney

Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney Length: 4 seasons, 24 episodes

What it’s about: Rob and Sharon have a steamy six-day fling during a business trip to London. When she realizes she’s pregnant, he moves to the UK, determined to make their relationship work – no matter their (many) differences.

Why to watch: If “a Yank and an Irish woman have a one-night stand” sounds like the beginning of a joke, Catastrophe works tirelessly to find the funniest and emotionally resonant punchlines possible across four seasons.

It wouldn’t work without Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan’s infectious chemistry; lovers and foils to one another, often in the same scene. However, special credit is owed to The Celebrity Traitors star Mark Bonnar, whose deadpan Scottishness secures some of the show’s biggest laughs.

One Tree Hill is beloved by its fans (Credit: The CW)

Genre: Drama

Drama Year: 2003 – 2012 (arrives on Netflix on March 1)

2003 – 2012 (arrives on Netflix on March 1) Cast: Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz

Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz Creator: Mark Schwahn

Mark Schwahn Length: 9 seasons, 187 episodes

What it’s about: High school hoops star Nathan’s game suffers with the arrival of new kid Lucas — who’s not just a rival on the team, but also his half brother.

Why to watch: One Tree Hill feels a little lost to time, particularly compared to its spiritual predecessors (Dawson’s Creek and The OC). But it’s the greatest of the three, with the best theme song, and you’ll find yourself absorbed after the first episode.

Peaky Blinders made Cillian Murphy a worldwide star (Credit: BBC)

Genre: Drama, Crime

Drama, Crime Year: 2013 – 2022

2013 – 2022 Cast: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory, Sophie Rundle

Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory, Sophie Rundle Creator: Steven Knight

Steven Knight Length: 6 seasons, 36 episodes

What it’s about: In the aftermath of the First World War, Tommy Shelby leads the Peaky Blinders gang in Birmingham, clashing with rivals and corrupt officials as they fight for survival – and power.

Why to watch: Violence, politics, impeccable outfits, an expertly curated soundtrack, and one of British TV’s most iconic performances; what else is there to say to convince you to watch Peaky Blinders?

There’s no excuse: now’s the time, by order of the… well, you know. Plus, a movie set after the finale is dropping in March.

If you liked the movie, you’ll love The Gentlemen series (Credit: Netflix)

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Comedy, Crime Year: 2024 – present

2024 – present Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, Daniel Ings

Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, Daniel Ings Creator: Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie Length: 1 season, 8 episodes (renewed for season 2)

What it’s about: Eddie Horniman, a soldier and aristocrat, unexpectedly becomes his family’s new Duke. This means he inherits an enormous estate – and the drug empire that comes with it, dropping him straight into the criminal underworld.

Why to watch: The Gentlemen is long-form Guy Ritchie with all of the trimmings; a naughty, nasty, and electrically scripted sojourn into a world of verbal gymnastics and pound-of-flesh justice.

But it’s not just potty-mouthed, violent frivolity: his post-RocknRolla career has been a bit disappointing, but this show’s Ritchie’s evolution as a filmmaker and storyteller. You’ll be desperate for Season 2 – and you’re in luck, because it’s coming out in 2026.

Something scary is coming (Credit: Netflix)

Genre: Horror

Horror Year: 2026 (premieres March 26 on Netflix)

2026 (premieres March 26 on Netflix) Cast: Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Jennifer Jason Leigh Creator: Haley Z. Boston

Haley Z. Boston Length: 1 season, 8 episodes

What it’s about: Rachel and Nicky are about to get married, but “something very bad” takes place before they tie the knot, and it could change everything.

Why to watch: There’s little we can actually say about Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. It’s a horror series that marks the Duffer Brothers’ first project after Stranger Things (they’re executive producers). However, the extent to which Netflix protected its secrets indicated it’d be seriously scary – and that should be enough to capture your curiosity.

Read more: The best movies on Netflix

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