The best movies you need to watch on Netflix this month

Netflix is the biggest streaming platform on the planet — and it’s packed with some genuinely great movies. The trick is actually finding them.

Between the homepage pushing the same handful of titles and endless scrolling that ends with a comfort rewatch, the platform doesn’t always make its best films easy to spot.

That’s where we come in. If you need something new to watch, you’re in the right place.

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The best films on Netflix

Taron Egerton plays Apex’s villain (Credit: Netflix)

Genre: Thriller, Action

Thriller, Action Year: 2026 (premieres on April 24)

2026 (premieres on April 24) Cast: Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana

Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana Director: Baltasar Kormákur

Baltasar Kormákur Runtime: TBC

What it’s about: A grieving woman testing her limits in the Australian wilderness is suddenly ensnared in a deadly game with a ruthless predator.

Why to watch:Baltasar Kormákur may not be a household name, but if you’ve seen Everest or Beast, you’ll know his knuckle-whitening aptitude for on-location, gnarly survival movies. This one just has the added bonus of all-timer action heroine Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton as a psychopath. Sold!

Roommates is this month’s new teen comedy (Credit: Netflix)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Year: 2026 (premieres April 17)

2026 (premieres April 17) Cast: Sadie Sandler, Chloe East, Adam Sandler, Natasha Lyonne

Sadie Sandler, Chloe East, Adam Sandler, Natasha Lyonne Director: Chandler Levack

Chandler Levack Runtime: 1 hour 47 minutes

What it’s about: A hopeful, naive college freshman, Devon, asks the cool and confident Celeste to be her roommate, seeing a blossoming friendship spiral into a war of passive aggression.

Why to watch: Once upon a time, “R-rated” (aka, 15 or 18) comedies made serious money at the box office. Now, they’re mostly produced for streamers – but that isn’t a reason to avoid Roommates. Sadie Sandler (the Sandman’s daughter) has already delivered good turns in Jay Kelly and Happy Gilmore 2, and director Chandler Levack made the phenomenal I Like Movies in 2022.

Forget Jaws, get ready for Thrash (Credit: Netflix)

Genre: Thriller, Horror

Thriller, Horror Year: 2026 (premieres April 10)

2026 (premieres April 10) Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Alyla Browne, Djimon Hounsou

Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Alyla Browne, Djimon Hounsou Director: Tommy Wirkola

Tommy Wirkola Runtime: 1 hour 23 minutes

What it’s about: When a Category 5 hurricane decimates a coastal town, the storm surge brings devastation, chaos and something far more frightening: hungry sharks.

Why to watch: Have you ever seen Crawl, the movie about a hurricane that lets alligators loose across flooded Florida? Well, get ready for Thrash, which appears to be the same movie… but with sharks! That isn’t a (huge) criticism: Crawl was a lot of fun, Thrash looks great (its director made Violent Night, which was fantastic), and who doesn’t love a good shark movie?

Genre: Horror

Horror Year: 2024

2024 Cast: Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins

Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins Director: Alexandre Aja

Alexandre Aja Runtime: 1 hour 41 minutes

What it’s about: A mother and her twin sons live in a remote house, convinced that a dangerous evil waits just beyond their doorstep. Their safety depends on strict rules and staying connected to home, but dwindling supplies and growing doubt begin to strain their bond and test what they believe is real.

Why to watch: (In)tense, paranoia-ridden, and anchored by three moving performances (with Berry reminding everyone why she’s an Oscar-winner). Never Let Go is ultimately a “what if” horror – the fear of the unseen is more effective than any answer – but with Alexandre Aja at the helm, the danger feels clear and present even when it seems invisible.

Genre: Sci-fi, Drama

Sci-fi, Drama Year: 1999

1999 Cast: Robin Williams, Embeth Davidtz, Sam Neill, Oliver Platt

Robin Williams, Embeth Davidtz, Sam Neill, Oliver Platt Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Runtime: 2 hours 11 minutes

What it’s about: A household robot is brought into a family as a helpful appliance, but over time, it begins to show creativity, emotions, and a growing sense of self. As it learns from human relationships and changing times, it pushes beyond its programming and challenges what it means to be recognised as truly human.

Why to watch: If you read any of the reviews of Bicentennial Man from its release, they called it “dull”, “corny”, and “boring”. They are, bafflingly, wrong: it’s a sweet, unexpectedly profound movie about what it means to connect, with an underrated Robin Williams performance, and it might make you cry, too.

I Swear is an extraordinary movie (Credit: StudioCanal)

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Year: 2025

2025 Cast: Robert Aramayo, Maxine Peake, Peter Mullan, Shirley Henderson

Robert Aramayo, Maxine Peake, Peter Mullan, Shirley Henderson Director: Kirk Jones

Kirk Jones Runtime: 2 hours 1 minute

What it’s about: John Davidson, a Scottish teenager with dreams of becoming a football player, begins experiencing uncontrollable tics. As he grows up, he tries to manage living with Tourette’s and educate others on the condition.

Why to watch: After John Davidson’s tics (and ensuing, divisive backlash) at the BAFTAs, there couldn’t be a better time to watch I Swear. Not only is it an amazing film – heartbreaking, hilarious, and life-affirming all at once – but it’s a tremendously effective (and affecting) lesson on the severity of Tourette’s and the compassion it demands.

Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Year: 2004

2004 Cast: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Christopher Walken

Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Christopher Walken Director: Tony Scott

Tony Scott Runtime: 2 hours 26 minutes

What it’s about: A burned-out former intelligence operative takes a bodyguard job for a young girl in Mexico City. As their uneasy partnership turns into a genuine bond, a sudden kidnapping pushes him into a relentless, dangerous search that tests his limits and sense of purpose.

Why to watch: Man on Fire, a violent, exhilarating revenge movie, is Tony Scott and Denzel Washington at their berserk best. Some will say it’s too disorientating (parts were shot with hand-cranked cameras) – they’re weak and don’t deserve cinema like this.

Genre: Drama

Drama Year: 2018

2018 Cast: Sheridan Smith, Alison Steadman, Sinéad Keenan

Sheridan Smith, Alison Steadman, Sinéad Keenan Director: David Blair

David Blair Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes

What it’s about: Jenny, a single mother raising two daughters after her husband leaves, is aided by her widowed mother, Mary. But Jenny struggles to stay afloat after Mary suffers a devastating stroke and develops dementia.

Why to watch: Care is a blisteringly affecting drama; you’ll rage and sob at the world that Sheridan Smith’s Jenny is forced to navigate. It’s the least we’d expect from Jimmy McGovern, who takes aim at the system and reflects the endurance of families up and down the country.

Genre: Fantasy, Family, Comedy

Fantasy, Family, Comedy Year: 2005

2005 Cast: Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Kelly Macdonald

Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Kelly Macdonald Director: Kirk Jones

Kirk Jones Runtime: 1 hour 37 minutes

What it’s about: A widowed father struggling to manage his seven unruly children hires a strict, mysterious nanny who uses a touch of magic to teach them better behaviour. As pressure mounts from a wealthy relative who threatens the family’s future, the household must learn to work together and appreciate what they have.

Why to watch: Far better than the “sub-Mary Poppins” some would brand it, Nanny McPhee is its more whimsical, wittier counterpart, and Emma Thompson is wonderful (both as its titular nanny and the film’s writer). Its kids’ naughtiness isn’t something to be cured, per se: it’s something that can be translated into magic.

Genre: Fantasy, Family, Drama

Fantasy, Family, Drama Year: 2007

2007 Cast: Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb, Zooey Deschanel, Robert Patrick

Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb, Zooey Deschanel, Robert Patrick Director: Gábor Csupó

Gábor Csupó Runtime: 1 hour 35 minutes

What it’s about: Bullied at school and with worries at home, young Jesse Aaron befriends Leslie Burke. In light of their shared creative talents, they invent the magical kingdom of Terabithia, a fantasy world reached by swinging on a rope over a stream near their homes.

Why to watch: If you know, you know. Bridge to Terabithia likely represents an entire generation’s first experience of cinematic trauma. It almost does the movie a disservice (no spoilers, but it hits you like a rock to the head), because it’s also poignant and giddily fantastical.

Genre: Thriller, Crime

Thriller, Crime Year: 2013

2013 Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Melissa Leo

Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Melissa Leo Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Runtime: 2 hours 33 minutes

What it’s about: When Keller’s daughter goes missing, he grows frustrated with the police’s inability to find her and their reluctance to arrest a suspect. So, despite Detective Loki’s warnings and continued efforts to find her, he takes matters into his own hands.

Why to watch: What would you do if your child vanished? Is there a limit to what you would do to find them?

Prisoners, Denis Villeneuve’s hard-boiled, grim whodunnit, takes distressing turns to show just how depraved a desperate person can be. You have never seen a Hugh Jackman performance like this.

Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Year: 1990

1990 Cast: Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Goldwyn

Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Goldwyn Director: Jerry Zucker

Jerry Zucker Runtime: 2 hours 7 minutes

What it’s about: After a young man is killed, he finds himself unable to move on and stays close to the woman he loves. With danger still looming, he turns to an unlikely go-between – a reluctant psychic – to get warnings through and uncover what’s really going on.

Why to watch: It’s tempting to call Ghost a miracle. After all, it effortlessly and effectively blends horror, romance, drama, and even comedy. It also has one of the most iconic scenes ever, hooked on an all-time needle drop. But, ultimately, it’s a product of a healthier moviemaking time: when emotional spectacle and unbridled creativity came together more often than not.

Genre: Drama, Crime

Drama, Crime Year: 2010

2010 Cast: Colin Farrell, Keira Knightley, Ray Winstone, David Thewlis

Colin Farrell, Keira Knightley, Ray Winstone, David Thewlis Director: William Monahan

William Monahan Runtime: 1 hour 43 minutes

What it’s about: After leaving prison, a hardened ex-con tries to start over in South London but gets pulled back toward the underworld by a demanding crime boss. When he takes a job protecting a secluded celebrity who’s desperate for privacy, a fragile romance forms as pressure and violence close in from all sides.

Why to watch: London Boulevard is basically a Guy Ritchie gangster movie from the writer of The Departed. It’s pithy, violent, and packed with star power. It may be a little too invested in style over substance, but it’s also exactly the calibre of movie it appears to be.

The Red Riding trilogy has an incredible cast (Credit: Channel 4)

Genre: Thriller, Crime,

Thriller, Crime, Year: 2009

2009 Cast: Andrew Garfield, Sean Bean, David Morrissey

Andrew Garfield, Sean Bean, David Morrissey Director: Julian Jarrold, James Marsh, Anand Tucker

Julian Jarrold, James Marsh, Anand Tucker Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes, 1 hour 33 minutes, 1 hour 45 minutes

What it’s about: Set in 1974 Yorkshire, rookie journalist Eddie Dunford is determined to search for the truth in an increasingly complex maze of lies and deceit.

Why to watch: The Red Riding trilogy is an ambitious, masterful, but rarely cited achievement in cinematic television (it was True Detective before True Detective). Each feature-length chapter unflinchingly explores corruption and the veneer not-so-thinly covering man’s inhumanity. That, and they have amazing ensembles you couldn’t dream of putting together today.

Make sure you have plenty in the fridge before you watch Chef (Credit: Lionsgate)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Year: 2014

2014 Cast: Jon Favreau, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Bobby Cannavale, Scarlett Johansson

Jon Favreau, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Bobby Cannavale, Scarlett Johansson Director: Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau Runtime: 1 hour 54 minutes

What it’s about: After igniting a social media war with a well-known culinary critic, a Los Angeles chef packs his knives, heads home to Miami, and opens a food truck.

Why to watch: Chef will make you insatiably hungry, whether it’s Jon Favreau’s oozing grilled cheese or Scarlett Johansson’s oil-dripping, garlic spaghetti. There’s mouth-watering artistry in its photography of food, and it’s also a heartwarming father-and-son story.

Read more: The best TV shows to watch on Netflix

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