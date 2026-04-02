The best movies you need to watch on Netflix this month

Netflix is the biggest streaming platform on the planet — and it’s packed with some genuinely great movies. The trick is actually finding them.
Between the homepage pushing the same handful of titles and endless scrolling that ends with a comfort rewatch, the platform doesn’t always make its best films easy to spot.
That’s where we come in. If you need something new to watch, you’re in the right place.
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The best films on Netflix
Apex
- Genre: Thriller, Action
- Year: 2026 (premieres on April 24)
- Cast: Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana
- Director: Baltasar Kormákur
- Runtime: TBC
What it’s about: A grieving woman testing her limits in the Australian wilderness is suddenly ensnared in a deadly game with a ruthless predator.
Why to watch:Baltasar Kormákur may not be a household name, but if you’ve seen Everest or Beast, you’ll know his knuckle-whitening aptitude for on-location, gnarly survival movies. This one just has the added bonus of all-timer action heroine Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton as a psychopath. Sold!
Roommates
- Genre: Comedy
- Year: 2026 (premieres April 17)
- Cast: Sadie Sandler, Chloe East, Adam Sandler, Natasha Lyonne
- Director: Chandler Levack
- Runtime: 1 hour 47 minutes
What it’s about: A hopeful, naive college freshman, Devon, asks the cool and confident Celeste to be her roommate, seeing a blossoming friendship spiral into a war of passive aggression.
Why to watch: Once upon a time, “R-rated” (aka, 15 or 18) comedies made serious money at the box office. Now, they’re mostly produced for streamers – but that isn’t a reason to avoid Roommates. Sadie Sandler (the Sandman’s daughter) has already delivered good turns in Jay Kelly and Happy Gilmore 2, and director Chandler Levack made the phenomenal I Like Movies in 2022.
Thrash
- Genre: Thriller, Horror
- Year: 2026 (premieres April 10)
- Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Alyla Browne, Djimon Hounsou
- Director: Tommy Wirkola
- Runtime: 1 hour 23 minutes
What it’s about: When a Category 5 hurricane decimates a coastal town, the storm surge brings devastation, chaos and something far more frightening: hungry sharks.
Why to watch: Have you ever seen Crawl, the movie about a hurricane that lets alligators loose across flooded Florida? Well, get ready for Thrash, which appears to be the same movie… but with sharks! That isn’t a (huge) criticism: Crawl was a lot of fun, Thrash looks great (its director made Violent Night, which was fantastic), and who doesn’t love a good shark movie?
Never Let Go
- Genre: Horror
- Year: 2024
- Cast: Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins
- Director: Alexandre Aja
- Runtime: 1 hour 41 minutes
What it’s about: A mother and her twin sons live in a remote house, convinced that a dangerous evil waits just beyond their doorstep. Their safety depends on strict rules and staying connected to home, but dwindling supplies and growing doubt begin to strain their bond and test what they believe is real.
Why to watch: (In)tense, paranoia-ridden, and anchored by three moving performances (with Berry reminding everyone why she’s an Oscar-winner). Never Let Go is ultimately a “what if” horror – the fear of the unseen is more effective than any answer – but with Alexandre Aja at the helm, the danger feels clear and present even when it seems invisible.
Bicentennial Man
- Genre: Sci-fi, Drama
- Year: 1999
- Cast: Robin Williams, Embeth Davidtz, Sam Neill, Oliver Platt
- Director: Chris Columbus
- Runtime: 2 hours 11 minutes
What it’s about: A household robot is brought into a family as a helpful appliance, but over time, it begins to show creativity, emotions, and a growing sense of self. As it learns from human relationships and changing times, it pushes beyond its programming and challenges what it means to be recognised as truly human.
Why to watch: If you read any of the reviews of Bicentennial Man from its release, they called it “dull”, “corny”, and “boring”. They are, bafflingly, wrong: it’s a sweet, unexpectedly profound movie about what it means to connect, with an underrated Robin Williams performance, and it might make you cry, too.
I Swear
- Genre: Drama, Comedy
- Year: 2025
- Cast: Robert Aramayo, Maxine Peake, Peter Mullan, Shirley Henderson
- Director: Kirk Jones
- Runtime: 2 hours 1 minute
What it’s about: John Davidson, a Scottish teenager with dreams of becoming a football player, begins experiencing uncontrollable tics. As he grows up, he tries to manage living with Tourette’s and educate others on the condition.
Why to watch: After John Davidson’s tics (and ensuing, divisive backlash) at the BAFTAs, there couldn’t be a better time to watch I Swear. Not only is it an amazing film – heartbreaking, hilarious, and life-affirming all at once – but it’s a tremendously effective (and affecting) lesson on the severity of Tourette’s and the compassion it demands.
Man on Fire
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Year: 2004
- Cast: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Christopher Walken
- Director: Tony Scott
- Runtime: 2 hours 26 minutes
What it’s about: A burned-out former intelligence operative takes a bodyguard job for a young girl in Mexico City. As their uneasy partnership turns into a genuine bond, a sudden kidnapping pushes him into a relentless, dangerous search that tests his limits and sense of purpose.
Why to watch: Man on Fire, a violent, exhilarating revenge movie, is Tony Scott and Denzel Washington at their berserk best. Some will say it’s too disorientating (parts were shot with hand-cranked cameras) – they’re weak and don’t deserve cinema like this.
Care
- Genre: Drama
- Year: 2018
- Cast: Sheridan Smith, Alison Steadman, Sinéad Keenan
- Director: David Blair
- Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes
What it’s about: Jenny, a single mother raising two daughters after her husband leaves, is aided by her widowed mother, Mary. But Jenny struggles to stay afloat after Mary suffers a devastating stroke and develops dementia.
Why to watch: Care is a blisteringly affecting drama; you’ll rage and sob at the world that Sheridan Smith’s Jenny is forced to navigate. It’s the least we’d expect from Jimmy McGovern, who takes aim at the system and reflects the endurance of families up and down the country.
Nanny McPhee
- Genre: Fantasy, Family, Comedy
- Year: 2005
- Cast: Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Kelly Macdonald
- Director: Kirk Jones
- Runtime: 1 hour 37 minutes
What it’s about: A widowed father struggling to manage his seven unruly children hires a strict, mysterious nanny who uses a touch of magic to teach them better behaviour. As pressure mounts from a wealthy relative who threatens the family’s future, the household must learn to work together and appreciate what they have.
Why to watch: Far better than the “sub-Mary Poppins” some would brand it, Nanny McPhee is its more whimsical, wittier counterpart, and Emma Thompson is wonderful (both as its titular nanny and the film’s writer). Its kids’ naughtiness isn’t something to be cured, per se: it’s something that can be translated into magic.
Bridge to Terabithia
- Genre: Fantasy, Family, Drama
- Year: 2007
- Cast: Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb, Zooey Deschanel, Robert Patrick
- Director: Gábor Csupó
- Runtime: 1 hour 35 minutes
What it’s about: Bullied at school and with worries at home, young Jesse Aaron befriends Leslie Burke. In light of their shared creative talents, they invent the magical kingdom of Terabithia, a fantasy world reached by swinging on a rope over a stream near their homes.
Why to watch: If you know, you know. Bridge to Terabithia likely represents an entire generation’s first experience of cinematic trauma. It almost does the movie a disservice (no spoilers, but it hits you like a rock to the head), because it’s also poignant and giddily fantastical.
Prisoners
- Genre: Thriller, Crime
- Year: 2013
- Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Melissa Leo
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
- Runtime: 2 hours 33 minutes
What it’s about: When Keller’s daughter goes missing, he grows frustrated with the police’s inability to find her and their reluctance to arrest a suspect. So, despite Detective Loki’s warnings and continued efforts to find her, he takes matters into his own hands.
Why to watch: What would you do if your child vanished? Is there a limit to what you would do to find them?
Prisoners, Denis Villeneuve’s hard-boiled, grim whodunnit, takes distressing turns to show just how depraved a desperate person can be. You have never seen a Hugh Jackman performance like this.
Ghost
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- Year: 1990
- Cast: Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Goldwyn
- Director: Jerry Zucker
- Runtime: 2 hours 7 minutes
What it’s about: After a young man is killed, he finds himself unable to move on and stays close to the woman he loves. With danger still looming, he turns to an unlikely go-between – a reluctant psychic – to get warnings through and uncover what’s really going on.
Why to watch: It’s tempting to call Ghost a miracle. After all, it effortlessly and effectively blends horror, romance, drama, and even comedy. It also has one of the most iconic scenes ever, hooked on an all-time needle drop. But, ultimately, it’s a product of a healthier moviemaking time: when emotional spectacle and unbridled creativity came together more often than not.
London Boulevard
- Genre: Drama, Crime
- Year: 2010
- Cast: Colin Farrell, Keira Knightley, Ray Winstone, David Thewlis
- Director: William Monahan
- Runtime: 1 hour 43 minutes
What it’s about: After leaving prison, a hardened ex-con tries to start over in South London but gets pulled back toward the underworld by a demanding crime boss. When he takes a job protecting a secluded celebrity who’s desperate for privacy, a fragile romance forms as pressure and violence close in from all sides.
Why to watch: London Boulevard is basically a Guy Ritchie gangster movie from the writer of The Departed. It’s pithy, violent, and packed with star power. It may be a little too invested in style over substance, but it’s also exactly the calibre of movie it appears to be.
Red Riding trilogy
- Genre: Thriller, Crime,
- Year: 2009
- Cast: Andrew Garfield, Sean Bean, David Morrissey
- Director: Julian Jarrold, James Marsh, Anand Tucker
- Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes, 1 hour 33 minutes, 1 hour 45 minutes
What it’s about: Set in 1974 Yorkshire, rookie journalist Eddie Dunford is determined to search for the truth in an increasingly complex maze of lies and deceit.
Why to watch: The Red Riding trilogy is an ambitious, masterful, but rarely cited achievement in cinematic television (it was True Detective before True Detective). Each feature-length chapter unflinchingly explores corruption and the veneer not-so-thinly covering man’s inhumanity. That, and they have amazing ensembles you couldn’t dream of putting together today.
Chef
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Year: 2014
- Cast: Jon Favreau, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Bobby Cannavale, Scarlett Johansson
- Director: Jon Favreau
- Runtime: 1 hour 54 minutes
What it’s about: After igniting a social media war with a well-known culinary critic, a Los Angeles chef packs his knives, heads home to Miami, and opens a food truck.
Why to watch: Chef will make you insatiably hungry, whether it’s Jon Favreau’s oozing grilled cheese or Scarlett Johansson’s oil-dripping, garlic spaghetti. There’s mouth-watering artistry in its photography of food, and it’s also a heartwarming father-and-son story.
Read more: The best TV shows to watch on Netflix
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