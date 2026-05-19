Fans left thrilled as EastEnders revisits ‘forgotten’ Penny and Vinny storyline in early iPlayer release

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer ahead of its BBC One broadcast and sees Penny and Vinny back on our screens.

EastEnders viewers were delighted to finally spot Penny and Vinny back on screen in today’s episode after weeks away from Walford.

But despite fans welcoming the pair’s return, many were left making exactly the same complaint.

Vinny wanted to buy Lauren’s stolen car (Credit: BBC)

Penny and Vinny make an appearance

Mark and Lauren nervously try to sell a stolen car right under Max’s nose today. But Lauren panics when Vinny takes an interest in the motor. Knowing she can’t sell a stolen car to someone who is practically family, Lauren lies that the car is already taken.

Vinny comments that it is a shame, pointing out that the car would be perfect for him and Penny.

Mark is adamant that they both need cash so desperately that he wouldn’t have been so nice. But the crisis is averted when Lauren later sells the car to someone else.

Meanwhile, Penny is seen looking after Oscar as he comes to the realisation that he is in love with twins. After seeing an awkward exchange between Josh and Oscar following their near-kiss the night before, Penny checks in on Oscar, who admits he has feelings for both Jasmine and Josh.

The pair later go to The Albert for a drink to talk. Penny comments that she thought she had a complicated life with her ‘who’s the daddy’ drama, but that his bisexual love triangle with twins definitely wins.

As Penny drank her juice and made excuses to leave early, fans were shocked to be reminded that she is having a baby after weeks of it not being mentioned on screen.

Penny was on hand to offer Oscar advice (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are all saying the same thing about Penny and Vinny

Although viewers were pleased to see Penny and Vinny back, many were frustrated that the couple didn’t actually share scenes.

Fans also complained that both characters still aren’t getting enough screen time, with several pointing out that Penny’s pregnancy storyline seems to have been pushed to the background.

“Of course! Penny is still pregnant, I’d completely forgotten that storyline!” one fan joked on Reddit.

Another wrote: “It was nice to see Penny and Vinny today, even if briefly and separately.”

A third viewer agreed: “Nice to see a bit of Penny and Vinny today. I hope they clear up the paternity thing soon and we get to see more of them on screen.”

Over on X, fans were echoing the same frustrations.

“We’ve not had the Penny baby storyline for a while now – bring them back!” one viewer said.

Meanwhile, another joked, “It was great to see Penny and Vinny on screen today. I’d forgotten they were still in EastEnders!”

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Walford says goodbye to Nigel, Mark is kidnapped and Oscar betrays Jasmine